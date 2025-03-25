China Intelligent Automotive Forward- looking All-in-one Machine Industry Market 2025: Top 5 Suppliers (including Valeo, Bosch, Denso) are Foreign-funded and Hold 69% Market Share

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com announces the addition of the "Intelligent Automotive Forward- looking All-in-one Machine Industry Report, 2025" - a comprehensive analysis of one of the fastest-growing segments in intelligent driving technologies.

According to the report, the total installation volume of forward-looking all-in-one machines reached 8.1 million units in the first ten months of 2024, achieving a penetration rate of 45.7% in China's passenger car market. This surge underscores the device’s rising importance in enabling L2-level Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in cost-sensitive vehicle segments.

The forward-looking all-in-one machine combines a camera module, image processor (CPU/GPU/DSP), and intelligent driving algorithms into a single integrated unit. It supports key ADAS functions such as Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and enables vision-radar fusion to enhance safety and performance. With its plug-and-play design and built-in operating system, the device can independently handle perception, processing, and decision-making tasks.

Key Highlights from the Report

Ideal for Economical L2 Driving Systems

Offers a significantly lower procurement cost compared to traditional camera + domain controller solutions.

Utilizes mature, cost-effective chips (e.g., Mobileye EyeQ4H, Renesas V3H, Horizon J2/J3) with 5 TOPS computing power.

Installation design eliminates the need for major vehicle structural changes.

Dominance in the Sub-RMB 200,000 Passenger Car Market

41.6% of vehicles priced below RMB 200,000 used forward-looking all-in-one machines in 2024.

L2 systems using these devices make up 95% of the market in this price segment.

A strategic option for OEMs aiming to upgrade L1 or lower models to L2 in response to safety regulations.

Competitive Landscape: Foreign Giants Lead, Local Suppliers Gain Ground

Top 5 suppliers (including Valeo, Bosch, Denso) are foreign-funded and hold 69% market share.

Chinese brands (e.g., Jingwei Hirain, NavInfo, Freetech, Bethel) now account for 18.7%, with notable contracts from BYD, Geely, and Changan.

Local breakthroughs in 2024 include: Hongjing Drive’s IPM2.0 on JAC and Neta models. iMotion’s IFC 3.0, supporting compliance with EU GSR regulations. NavInfo's supply agreement with Great Wall Motors.



Report Coverage

The 2025 edition delivers in-depth insights across:

Installation volumes, growth trends, and penetration across driving levels, vehicle pricing tiers, power types, and perception architectures.

Top 10 OEM brands and models by installation volume.

Monocular vs. binocular configurations, pixel specs, and market application trends.

Detailed profiles of leading system and chip suppliers including:

Valeo, Bosch, Denso, ZF, Magna, NavInfo, Horizon Robotics, Mobileye, Texas Instruments, Ambarella, and more.

Strategic Takeaways for Industry Stakeholders

OEMs should leverage forward-looking all-in-one machines to accelerate deployment of L2 systems without incurring high costs or development risks.

Suppliers must align R&D with the growing demand in the under-RMB 200,000 segment, which comprises over one-third of the total market.

Local manufacturers have a unique window to expand via deep partnerships with domestic brands and by targeting the potential-rich L1 and below market.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview of Forward-looking All-in-one Machine and Its Market Application

Comparison and Advantages & Disadvantages between Forward-looking All-in-one Machine and Forward-looking Module

Forward-looking All-in-one Machine vs. Domain Controller: Advantages and Market Positioning

Forward-looking All-in-one Machine Development Driving Force

Forward-looking All-in-one Machine Business Modes

Market Application of Forward-looking All-in-one Machine

Installation Volume, Growth Rate, and Penetration Rate

Installation Volume Distribution: Installation Volume and Penetration Rate of Different Intelligent Driving Levels

Installation Volume Distribution: Installation Proportion of Different Intelligent Driving Levels

Installation Volume Distribution: Installation Volume and Penetration Rate of Different Models and Prices

Installation Volume Distribution: Installation Proportion by Price for Different Models

"Potential Market" is L1 and below Passenger Cars Priced under RMB 200,000

Installation Volume Distribution: Installation Volume, Penetration Rate, and Installation Proportion of Different Power Types

Installation Volume Distribution: Proportion of Power Types by Price Range

Top 10 Brands and Models by Installation Volume

Installation Volume Distribution: Installation Volume and Installation Proportion by Perception Solution

Installation Volume Distribution: Installation Volume and Installation Proportion of Monocular / Binocular and Monocular Forward-looking Pixel

Forward-looking All-in-one Machine Competition Landscape and Suppliers

Forward-looking All-in-one Machine Supplier Competition Landscape Valeo Bosch Denso ZF Magna - Veoneer Magna Jingwei Hirain NavInfo Freetech Aptiv Bethel Neusoft Reach Continental MAXIEYE iMotion Hirige Hongjing Drive Yihang AI MINIEYE JIMU Intelligent Suzhou INVO Metoak Technology



Forward-looking All-in-one Machine SoC Chip Competition Landscape and Suppliers

Forward-looking All-in-one Machine Requirements for SoC Chips

Forward-looking All-in-one Machine SoC Chip Competition Landscape

Forward-looking All-in-one Machine Summary of Major Mass-produced SoC Chips

Mobileye

Renesas

Xilinx (AMD's Embedded Business Unit)

Horizon Robotics

NXP

Texas Instruments

AXERA

Ambarella

Toolchain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pcwtt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.