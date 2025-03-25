VanillaSoft Introduces Email Nurturing to Sales Engagement Platform

Gatineau, QC and Austin, TX, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, has today announced the introduction of email nurturing into their sales engagement platform, helping to bridge the gap between marketing automation and personal one-to-one outreach.

Fully embedded into VanillaSoft’s workflow, VanillaSoft Email Nurturing helps ensure the warmest leads take priority, and eliminates the need for separate nurturing tools, helping to reduce complexity and costs. Campaigns can be set to trigger based on a variety of factors -- when contacts are imported, contact engagement signals, or important dates in the engagement relationship. AI-powered reply sentiment analysis detects hot prospects and routes them for live follow-up.

With VanillaSoft Email Nurturing, organizations can leverage the power of automated email campaign efficiency without sacrificing the higher engagement achieved from personal touch emails.

Higher Deliverability, More Conversations : Foster familiarity and trust with prospects by using individual (not bulk) email accounts, gradually ramping up to mimic natural sending behaviors.

: Foster familiarity and trust with prospects by using individual (not bulk) email accounts, gradually ramping up to mimic natural sending behaviors. Capture More Revenue from Your Leads : Begin personalized lead warm-up before adding contacts to live campaigns; pursue unresponsive, unqualified, or lost contacts; and capture customer upsell and cross-sell opportunities with targeted timely offers.

: Begin personalized lead warm-up before adding contacts to live campaigns; pursue unresponsive, unqualified, or lost contacts; and capture customer upsell and cross-sell opportunities with targeted timely offers. Seamless Sales Workflow Without Extra Work: Detect and priority-route engaged leads with AI-driven reply sentiment analysis, and trigger emails based on specific sales activities, dates, or engagement levels

“In today’s competitive sales landscape, sales reps need an effective way to successfully nurture and make the most out of their leads,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “We have heard from our customers how important it is to have an email nurturing tool at their fingertips, without having to invest in and integrate additional tools into their workflow. With VanillaSoft Email Nurturing, reps now have the ability to personally nurture their leads on a large scale, increasing the effectiveness of their automated outreach and saving time while increasing deliverability and active engagement.”

For more information, visit the VanillaSoft website.

-##-

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is an omni-channel sales engagement platform for high-performing teams, connecting them with over 15 million new prospects every month. Used in combination with existing CRM systems or standalone, the platform empowers teams to generate and engage with more qualified leads across multiple channels at the right point in time. VanillaSoft’s intellective routing engine improves cadence automation and revenue actions for higher productivity and performance. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.





