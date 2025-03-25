Japan Limited-Service Restaurants Industry 2025 - 7-Eleven Japan Continues to Lead Channel, Followed by McDonald's

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Limited-Service Restaurants in Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2024, limited-service restaurants in Japan continued to record solid growth, having already surpassed pre-pandemic sales figures in 2022. Even during the pandemic, these establishments, particularly burger, chicken, and pizza-focused outlets, thrived by enhancing their takeaway and delivery services. This trend has persisted beyond the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, as these services have now become standard among Japanese consumers.



The Limited-Service Restaurants in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Chained Limited-Service Restaurants, Independent Limited-Service Restaurants, Limited-Service Restaurants by Type.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Ongoing solid growth driven by recovery in footfall as well as "Taipa" trend

Pricing strategy remains key to attracting budget-minded consumers

7-Eleven Japan continues to lead channel, followed by McDonald's

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies must respond to declining population and shifting demographics

The rise of urban-style smaller outlets

Accelerating efforts towards sustainability

CONSUMER FOODSERVICE IN JAPAN



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer foodservice in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Independent foodservice developments

What next for consumer foodservice?

