Cell Therapy Technologies Market Report, Growth Forecasts for 2025-2030 and Profiles of Danaher, Merck, Lonza, Sartorius, Promega, BD, Miltenyi Biotec, CellPort Software, Shimadzu and more

The Cell Therapy Technologies Market was valued at USD 6.54 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 17.46 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 17.84%. The market is driven by rising demand for advanced treatments, especially in cancer, autoimmune diseases, and regenerative medicine. Automation, bioprocessing innovations, increasing R&D investments, and supportive regulations fuel growth. Companies are expanding manufacturing capabilities and partnerships to improve efficiency, scalability, and product development, which is further anticipated to fuel the demand for cell therapy technologies.



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the cell therapy technologies market by increasing R&D investments, clinical trials, and demand for advanced therapies. It highlighted the need for automation, efficient manufacturing, and scalable production in regenerative medicine and immune-based treatments, driving innovation and industry growth. These factors have impelled the growth of the market and are anticipated to propel exponentially over the forecast period.



The growing adoption of advanced cell therapies, including CAR-T, TCR-T, and stem cell treatments, is expected to drive further demand for cell therapy technologies. Innovations in gene editing, automation, and bioprocessing are enhancing efficiency, scalability, and production quality. As more personalized and regenerative treatments gain approval, the need for specialized equipment, raw materials, and manufacturing solutions will continue to rise. These factors are thus projected to impel the market's growth over the forecast period.



The high cost of cell therapy technologies could slow market growth in the coming years. Expensive raw materials, complex manufacturing, and strict regulations make production costly. Companies also need specialized equipment, skilled workers, and advanced technology, adding to expenses. Limited insurance coverage and pricing challenges may further restrict adoption. Reducing costs through better processes, automation, and scaling up production will be key for future growth.



Cell Therapy Technologies Market Report Highlights

Based on products, the consumables segment held the largest market share of 42.70% in 2024 due to their wide use in cell culture, expansion, and processing. The recurring demand for reagents, growth factors, and media in research, clinical trials, and commercial production has driven significant growth. On the other hand, software is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on workflow, the separation segment is expected to lead the market and grow at the fastest CAGR (2025-2030) due to increasing demand for automated, efficient cell isolation techniques in therapy development and manufacturing. The expansion segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period

Based on cell-type, the T-cells segment is expected to dominate the market and grow at the fastest CAGR (2025-2030) due to increasing adoption of CAR-T and TCR-T therapies for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases, along with advancements in gene editing and cell expansion technologies. The stem cells segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2024 due to increasing investments in cell therapy R&D, growing demand for advanced treatments, and expanding commercial manufacturing capabilities for cancer, autoimmune, and regenerative therapies. On the other hand, CMOs & CROs are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Cell Therapy Technologies Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Advancements in Cell-Based Therapies

3.2.1.2. Increased Funding and Investment

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High Costs and Manufacturing Challenges

3.3. Cell Therapy Technologies Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Cell Therapy Technologies Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Raw Materials

4.4.1. Raw materials market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Media

4.4.3. Sera

4.4.4. Cell Culture Supplements

4.4.5. Antibodies

4.4.6. Reagents & Buffers

4.4.7. Others

4.5. Instruments

4.5.1. Instruments market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Cell Therapy Processing Systems

4.5.3. Cell Culture Systems

4.5.4. Cell Sorting & Separation Systems

4.5.5. Other Instruments

4.5.6. Software

4.5.7. Consumables & Accessories



Chapter 5. Cell Therapy Technologies Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Dosage Workflow Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Workflow, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Separation

5.5. Expansion

5.6. Apheresis

5.7. Fill- Finish

5.8. Cryopreservation

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Cell Therapy Technologies Market: Cell Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Cell Type Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Cell Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. T-cells

6.5. Stem Cells

6.6. Other Cells



Chapter 7. Cell Therapy Technologies Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.5. CMOs & CROs

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. Cell Therapy Technologies Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group

Sartorius AG

Promega

BD

Miltenyi Biotec

CellPort Software

Shimadzu

