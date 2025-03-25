Sports Medicine Market Projected to Hit USD 10.05 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Sports Injuries and Advanced Treatment Innovations – SNS Insider

Pune, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Medicine Market Size & Growth Outlook:

“According to SNS Insider, the global Sports Medicine Market size was valued at USD 5.69 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 10.05 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.54% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The sports medicine market is experiencing significant growth, primarily due to increased participation in sports and physical activities worldwide. This surge has led to a higher incidence of sports-related injuries, necessitating advanced medical interventions. Additionally, technological advancements in minimally invasive surgical procedures and the development of innovative support and recovery products have further propelled market expansion.

In the United States, sports-related injuries are a major public health concern, with over 8.6 million reported annually. The rising emphasis on athlete safety, coupled with increased government and private sector investments in sports medicine, is driving market growth. The growing number of sports medicine specialists and dedicated research facilities in the U.S. further contributes to the sector's expansion.





Key Sports Medicine Companies Profiled

Smith+Nephew – FAST-FIX, HEALICOIL, WEREWOLF, DYONICS

Stryker – SPORTMED, ICONIX, SERFAS, TRAUMACARE

Zimmer Biomet – JuggerKnot, Quattro Link, Biomet Sports Medicine Implants

Arthrex, Inc. – FiberWire, SwiveLock, TightRope, ArthroCell

Enovis (DJO, LLC) – DonJoy Braces, Aircast, Exos, Procare

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) – Mitek Sports Medicine, VAPR, GRYPHON, LUPINE

CONMED Corporation – Y-Knot, Linvatec, BioBrace, Hall Surgical

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. – Mueller Braces, MTape, HG80, Omniforce

Breg, Inc. – Fusion, T-Scope, Polar Care, Quantum Brace

Performance Health – TheraBand, Biofreeze, Rolyan, Cramer

Bauerfeind – GenuTrain, MalleoTrain, LumboTrain, Sports Compression Sleeves

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG – EndoCAMeleon, HOPKINS Arthroscopes, Image1 S, Shaver Systems

Sports Medicine Market Report Scope

Segment Analysis

By Product

The body reconstruction and repair segment dominated the sports medicine market in 2023, with a revenue share of 43%. This is attributed to the increasing incidence of orthopedic injuries among professional and amateur athletes, as well as a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. The segment consists of surgical instruments, soft tissue repair, and bone reconstruction devices, which play a critical role in the treatment of severe sports injuries. The increasing popularity of sophisticated biomaterials and regenerative medicine methods, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and stem cell therapy, has further consolidated the segment's leadership position.

The accessories segment is expected to have the maximum growth rate in the foreseeable future, driven by the heightened requirement for key sports injury management essentials like bandages, wraps, tapes, and disinfectants. Such accessories are responsible for preventing small injuries from growing into more serious cases. Increasing concern about injury prevention among sports men and women as well as recreational athletes, driven by affordability as well as the accessibility of such items, is resulting in fast development of such adoption.

By Application

The knee injuries segment comprised 36% of the revenues of the market for sports medicine in 2023, placing it at number one as a segment by application. This superior market share is attributed to the incidence of knee injuries, especially among sportspersons competing in high-impact sports such as football, basketball, and soccer. The growing incidences of ligament tears, meniscus damage, and cartilage injuries have fueled the demand for superior treatment solutions, such as knee braces, arthroscopic procedures, and regenerative medicine. Further, the growing rate of osteoarthritis among elderly sportsmen has also supported the dominance of the segment.

The foot and ankle injuries segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing involvement in sports such as running, gymnastics, and basketball, in which lower extremity injury is prevalent, is a major growth driver. The segment is also driven by improvements in treatment modalities such as custom orthotics, advanced bracing technologies, and regenerative medicine technologies that speed up recovery. Furthermore, the increasing availability of minimally invasive surgical procedures has further driven demand in this segment.

Sports Medicine Market Segmentation

By Product

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices

Body Support & Recovery Products

Body Reconstruction & Repair

Accessories

By Application

Shoulder Injuries

Knee Injuries

Back & Spine Injuries

Ankle & Foot Injuries

Hip Injuries

Elbow & Wrist Injuries

Other Injuries

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest proportion of the sports medicine market in 2023, with 43% of the total revenue. This is due to established healthcare infrastructure, a high incidence of sports injuries, and the presence of top medical device companies. The United States alone experiences around 8.6 million sports injuries every year, which has resulted in higher investments in sports medicine research and sophisticated treatment centers. The area is also favored by robust government programs and private sector participation in supporting athlete well-being and rehabilitation.

The Asia-Pacific area is expected to record the highest growth rate over the coming years. Drivers include growing awareness of injury prevention in sports, growing healthcare spending, and the increasing popularity of sports and fitness activities. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are making significant investments in sports infrastructure and medical technology, providing a highly profitable market for sports medicine solutions. Furthermore, the relatively weaker regulatory environment in certain Asian countries allows for quicker uptake of innovative sports medicine products.

Recent Developments in the Sports Medicine Market

In February 2025, during the NCAA women's basketball national title game, players utilized handheld "palm-cooling" devices known as Narwhals, produced by Apex Cool Labs. These devices rapidly cool an athlete's palms, leading to a decrease in core temperature and normalized heart rates, aiding in faster recovery from heat stress.

In March 2025, Smith & Nephew, a leading medical equipment company, announced plans to restructure its business segments, including orthopedics and sports medicine, to enhance operational efficiency and focus on high-growth areas.





