Delivery Robots Market Report 2025, Bear Robotics, Starship Technologies, Amazon Robotics and Kiwibot Lead the Space

The delivery robots market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.34 billion in 2024 to $0.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing use of delivery robots in the retail industry, significant investments in improving logistics, growth in the hospitality and healthcare industries, and increasing demand for promoting the economies of underdeveloped areas.



The delivery robots market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing use of delivery robots on college campuses, rising e-commerce and online food industries, increasing government initiatives and investments in robot manufacturing companies, and an and an increase in venture funding.

Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in features of autonomous delivery robots, the increasing presence of robotic solutions, newer formulations, localization of manufacturing, increasing investment, and the and the implementation of the latest safety standards and testing.



The growth of the e-commerce and online food industries is anticipated to drive expansion in the delivery robot market. E-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods and services online, while the online food industry specifically involves ordering and delivering food through digital platforms. The surge in these industries stems from increased digitalization, technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences toward convenience, and broader internet accessibility. E-commerce and online food businesses utilize delivery robots to optimize last-mile delivery, cut operational costs, enhance efficiency, and satisfy consumer demand for fast, convenient delivery solutions. These robots leverage autonomous technology to navigate urban areas and deliver goods directly to customers. For example, data from the United States Census Bureau in February 2024 indicated that U.S. e-commerce sales reached $1.11 trillion in 2023, marking a 7.6% increase from 2022. Consequently, the expansion of e-commerce and online food industries is driving growth in the delivery robot market.



Leading companies in the delivery robot sector concentrate on crafting autonomous delivery solutions, exemplified by Servi, to refine route planning, adapt to changing environments, and enhance efficiency through AI-powered decision-making. Servi, an autonomous delivery robot, adeptly transports goods sans human intervention, traversing sidewalks, streets, or designated pathways to complete last-mile deliveries. Notably, Bear Robotics Inc., a US-based engineering and robotics firm, introduced Servi in February 2023 to revolutionize the food service industry. Servi assists staff by serving drinks and food, clearing tables, and enables employees to deliver exemplary customer service. Equipped with AI and autonomous technology, Servi boasts 100% self-driving capabilities, LiDAR sensors, and multiple cameras for intelligent navigation, learning different table locations and returning to its base after deliveries.



In April 2024, Kiwibot, a U.S.-based robotics company, acquired AUTO Mobility Solutions for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to strengthen the security and technological capabilities of Kiwibot's delivery robots, addressing increasing privacy concerns in the robotics sector, especially surrounding intelligent robots originating from China and deployed in Western markets. AUTO Mobility Solutions, a China-based R&D company, focuses on mobile AI and autonomous technologies for indoor applications.



This report focuses on delivery robots market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

By Component: Hardware; Software

By Number Of Wheels: 2-Wheel Robots; 3-Wheel Robots; 4-Wheel Robots; 6-Wheel Robots

By Speed Limit: Upto 3 Kph; High Than 3 Kph Upto 6 Kph; Higher Than 6 Kph

By Load Carrying Capacity: Upto 10 Kg; More Than 10 Kg Upto 50 Kg; More Than 50 Kg

By End-Use: Food And Beverage; Retail; Healthcare; Postal Service; Other End-Uses

By Hardware: Motors; Sensors; Actuators; Power Supply; Control Systems; Chassis

By Software: Navigation Software; Control Software; Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software; Fleet Management Software; User Interface Software

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.0% Regions Covered Global

