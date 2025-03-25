U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control (Commercial Programs & Products) Market Report 2025 - Weight Watchers, Noom and Herbalife Navigate New Weight Loss Era

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market: Commercial (non-medical) Programs & Products" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The $38 billion U.S. commercial weight loss market is 15% larger than in 2020, but has had to pivot to adjust to huge competition from the popular GLP-1 drugs. The large commercial chains have been hurt the most since 2022. Commercial weight loss firms lost $2 billion in sales to the GLP-1 drugs market. The business has gone virtual, and some competitors have added the GLP-1 drugs to their programs to position themselves for a new future.

However, some commercial markets have held up well. Diet soft drinks have shown surprising strength, and high protein meal replacements have been positioned as an adjunct to the weight loss drugs. The weight loss apps market is growing strongly. The ranks of commercial weight loss centers have been thinned, and franchising is all but dead as a growth model.

This report is a completely updated analysis of the U.S. weight loss market, with a heavy focus on commercial weight loss centers/services - how they have been affected by and are responding to the popular GLP-1 drugs. This is the most comprehensive investigation of the U.S. commercial weight loss market published by anyone worldwide.

The report includes dollar value & growth rates of all major commercial weight loss market segments (early 1980s to 2024 and 2025 & 2028 forecasts), latest market trends and company developments and status reports for diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, commercial weight loss centers, multi-level marketing diet plans, retail and MLM meal replacements and weight loss supplements, and low-cal frozen entrees.

In addition the report includes an analysis of the medical weight loss programs market and competition from MDs, hospitals, medical clinic chains, and telehealth.

The report includes a 35-year revenue analysis of the market through past recessions and fad diet cycles, plus weight loss center franchising, and extensive national/state commercial centers' operating ratios. Also included are rankings & revenues of top commercial chains, brand sales and a Reference Directory.

Competitor profiles are included for Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, NutriSystem, Medifast, Herbalife, Noom, MyFitness Pal, Slim-Fast (Glanbia), Simply Good Foods (Atkins Nutritionals), Slimgenics, Profile by Sanford, BeachBody, Metabolic Research, Visalis Life Sciences, Isagenix, Shaklee, AMWAY (Quixtar), and Nu-Skin.

New for this edition:

Effects of the soaring GLP-1 drugs market and medical weight loss programs

2023-2024 market performance, 2025 & 2028 Forecasts

Rankings/revenues of the leading competitors

The franchising slowdown - why retail centers are disappearing

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Overview

Market definition and segments

Size/growth of the commercial programs & products market: 2020-2028 forecast

Discussion of the shift by dieters to GLP-1 drugs and medical programs

Discussion of the pivot to virtual programs, impact & closures of retail weight loss centers

Analysis of the explosion of the GLP-1 drugs market since 2022: major developments in the medical weight loss market

Size/growth of medical weight loss programs: market segments

Market Segment Status Reports & Outlooks (2025 & 2028 forecasts)

Commercial weight loss centers

Weight loss apps, virtual programs

Retail & multi-level marketing meal replacements & appetite suppressants

Diet Soft Drinks Market

Artificial sweeteners market

The Low-Calorie ("diet") & Low-Carb Foods Market

Highlights of ALL study chapters contained in the Overview

GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs & Medical Programs: The Competition's Impact On Commercial Programs

Summary & analysis of market share/revenues lost by commercial weight loss firms

Major market developments & impacts on commercial programs since 2022

Size & Structure of the medical weight Loss Market

The GLP-1 weight loss drugs market: size, scope, possible headwinds, 2025 outlook, possibility of recession

Medical Weight Loss Clinic Chains & Franchises: as competition for commercial programs

Hospitals: type programs, as competition for commercial programs

Independent physicians, as competition for commercial programs

Commercial Weight Loss Centers

Summary & analysis: Effects of the GLP-1 drugs boom, center closures

List & Discussion of all major developments of 2023-2024 (actions of Weight Watchers, Medifast, Profile Plan, increased competition, etc.)

List of major market trends

Weight Watchers status report

Medifast status report

2025 & 2028 Marketdata forecast, positive/negative factors affecting growth to 2028

Average Sales Per weight loss center

Average Costs of weight loss Programs, by type

The importance of good counselors, discussion

Census survey data: major operating metrics of commercial weight loss services

Historical growth/contraction cycles of commercial centers, discussion

Commercial centers Franchising: why it's more difficult, use as growth strategy, investment costs, profiles of Wt. Watchers, Jenny Craig franchises, why franchising is less viable today.

Industry Structure & Key Ratios (Census Data)

2022, 2017, 2012, 2007 - industry snapshots for commercial diet centers: no. of establishments, legal form of firms, top 50 firms mkt. share, ratios by firm's receipts, top states

Avg. revenues per co.-owned/franchised center for Jenny Craig & LA Weight Loss

Avg. costs to acquire new customers

Census Bureau Operating Ratios: 2022, 2017, 2012, 2007 (Commercial diet centers/services)

Company profiles: in-depth company history, current status, how programs work, costs, franchise systems, 2019-2024 revenues, new programs, strategies, address/website):

Weight Watchers International

Jenny Craig

NutriSystem

Medifast

Metabolic Research Centers

Profile by Sanford (defunct)

Slimgenics

BODI (The Beachbody Co.)

Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market

Definition/nature of meal replacements vs. over-the-counter (retail) weight loss supplements

History/nature of mkt.- cyclical shifts from mid-1980s

Market trends and key drivers

Current Trends: Effects of the GLP-1 drugs boom

Key distribution channels (MLM, retail, internet, healthcare pros)

Scrutiny of OTC appetite suppressants

Analysis of the market by Nutrition Business Journal

2023-2024 market performance: revenues of leading retail & MLM firms (Atkins, Herbalife, Slim-Fast, Premier Protein)

2025 & 2028 forecasts

User demographics: no. and % of dieters using diet pills and meal replacements

Why long-term outlook is stronger for meal replacements, preferred by MDs, MLMs, commercial chains, why retail diet pills mkt. still struggles, possible FTC actions

List of the major meal replacement competitors

NBJ estimates of diet pill & meal replacements $ and % sales, by distribution channels, discussion of multilevel firms (Advocare, Shaklee, Herbalife, Quixtar, Nu-Skin)

Marketdata estimates of growth for diet pills & meal replacements 2025-2028 F, demand factors.

Company profiles: (estimated or actual 2024 revenues, strategies, product lines, marketing)

Slim-Fast (Glanbia)

Herbalife

Visalis Life Sciences

Isagenix

Shaklee

AMWAY (Quixtar)

Nu-Skin

The Weight Loss Apps Market

Discussion/analysis of weight loss apps market, major competitors, mkt. size

Market Size & structure, key metrics (users, downloads, revenues)Company Profiles: Noom, My Fitness Pal

The Diet Soft Drinks Market

Status Report: why diet soda sales have rebounded lately, effect of the GLP-1s boom on consumption

Diet soft drinks as % total soft drinks, mkt. nature and historical growth, forecasts, demographics of consumers, diet's share of all carbonated soft drinks (Beverage Industry, Beverage Digest),

Market trends: rise of zero sugar sodas, Dr. Pepper surpasses Pepsi

The Artificial Sweeteners Market

Status Report of the mkt., new high intensity sweeteners emerging, Stevia, Sucralose, Splenda, consumer trend to avoid artificial ingredients, data from Calorie Control Council regarding use by consumers

Sweeteners by end use (% for soft drinks vs. tabletop sweeteners mkt.)

Description of major types (Aspartame, Neotame, Saccharin, Sucralose, Stevia, Acesulfame)

Market size & growth: 2022-2024, historical sales 1991-2024 performance, 2028 forecast

Low-cal Frozen Diet Entrees & Low-calorie Foods Market

Mkt. Status Report, definition of "diet" foods, discussion of dinner entrees, the major brands, actions by food industry to spur sales

Actions taken by producers to revitalize sales, packaging, new formulations, etc.

Outlook and sales estim. for 2023-2024, $ volume for Lean Cuisine, Smart Ones, Healthy Choice

Low-carb foods - mkt. size estimates.

Company Profile: Atkins Nutritionals (Simply Good Foods)

Companies Featured

Weight Watchers

Jenny Craig

NutriSystem

Medifast

Herbalife

Noom

MyFitness Pal

Slim-Fast (Glanbia)

Simply Good Foods (Atkins Nutritionals)

Slimgenics

Profile by Sanford

BeachBody

Metabolic Research

Visalis Life Sciences

Isagenix

Shaklee

AMWAY (Quixtar)

Nu-Skin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymonug

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.