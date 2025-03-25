Infinite Computer Solutions Recognized as Breakthrough Partner of the Year in Tricentis Partner Awards 2025

Rockville, Maryland, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Computer Solutions, a leading global technology provider, is proud to announce that it has been named the Breakthrough Partner of the Year at the Tricentis Partner Awards 2025.

The Tricentis Partner Awards is an annual event that celebrates the outstanding achievements of Tricentis' global and regional partners. These awards recognize partners who have excelled in various categories such as Digital Transformation, Delivery, Implementation, and Innovation. The awards highlight the exceptional expertise and capabilities of partners who leverage Tricentis' AI-based continuous testing solutions to drive quality and accelerate digital transformation for their customers.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Tricentis,” said Kevin Smith, VP of Alliances and Marketing at Infinite. “This award is a testament to our partnership and collaboration with the entire Tricentis team. And most importantly, a testament to our joint commitment to delivering innovation, test automation and quality engineering transformation to our valued clients.”

Infinite continues to meet the evolving demands of software development, and redefine quality engineering innovation with intelligent, future-ready solutions. With this recognition, Infinite solidifies its position as a leader in the technology consulting and digital solutions space.

“2024 was a tremendous success for our partnership and we congratulate Kevin and the extended Infinite Computer Solutions team on receiving the Americas Breakthrough Partner of the Year award. As a partner-centric leading technology company, we strongly believe that investing in and with our partners is key to ensuring customer adoption, maturity and long-term impact. We’re continuously impressed to see Kevin’s partner first mentality and Infinite’s dedication to our joint customers and raising the bar with outstanding results for their clients. This award serves as a testament to our joint unwavering commitment to excellence, always striving jointly toward the highest standards of quality and customer success,” said Chaim Frenkel, VP of Alliances at Tricentis.

To find out more about the Tricentis Partner Awards, please read the official announcement here.

Learn more: https://www.infinite.com/tricentis/

About Infinite Computer Solutions

Infinite is a global leader in technology modernization, next-gen IT services and solutions, and digital engineering, with over two decades of experience helping clients turn digital transformation into business value. Leveraging an AI-first approach, we combine leading technologies, innovative platforms and accelerators with practical know-how. With the scale of over 18,000 talented professionals across 20+ global locations, we proudly serve hundreds of clients, across all industries, delivering innovative, client-focused solutions.

Discover how we can transform your business. Visit us at www.infinite.com

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including federal, state, and local government agencies. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.