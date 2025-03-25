NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading Dry Bulk shipping companies will participate in panels and presentations at the 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The event is organized in cooperation with NASDAQ & NYSE.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, Chairman & CEO of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. will deliver the Luncheon Keynote Remarks.

Introductory Remarks by Mr. Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer of NYSE GROUP.

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies. Please register here:

https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025newyork/

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors only. Please send all requests to ir@capitallink.com .

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS

The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other things, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR

Moderator: Mr. Chris Robertson, Vice President – Deutsche Bank

Panelists:

Ms. Semiramis Paliou , CEO – Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) ; Chairperson – HELMEPA & INTERMEPA

, CEO – ; Chairperson – Mr. John Wobensmith, CEO & Director – Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (NYSE: GNK)

CEO & Director – Mr. Mark Filanowski , CEO – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL)

, CEO – Mr. Gautam Khurana , CFO – Precious Shipping PCL

, CFO – Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB); Vice President – Cyprus Union of Shipowners

CEO – Vice President – Mr. Christos Begleris, Co-CFO – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Held in New York City every year, the Annual International Shipping Forum is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the maritime industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping.

The Forum will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, featuring a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry, such as geopolitics, the new energy landscape, sanctions, access to capital, regulation, technology, innovation and more.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

SHIPPING SECTORS PANEL DISCUSSIONS

DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR

GAS SHIPPING SECTOR

TANKER SHIPPING SECTOR





INDUSTRY PANEL DISCUSSIONS

A NEW ERA – BLUE OR GRAY SKIES AHEAD? NAVIGATING GLOBAL COMMERCE

SANCTIONS: MONITORING, COMPLIANCE, IMPACT & THE DARK FLEET

ENERGY TRANSITION – IS IT STILL HAPPENING?

ALL HANDS ON DECK – UNLOCKING CAPITAL & FINANCING OPTIONS FOR SHIPPING

UNDERVALUED AND/OR OVERLOOKED? THE VALUE DISLOCATION IN SHIPPING STOCKS

NEW LISTINGS – EXPANDING INVESTOR CHOICES IN MARITIME

THE RELEVANCE OF INDEPENDENT FREIGHT DATA & THE VALUE OF BENCHMARKING IN MODERN SHIPPING MARKETS





COMPANIES AVAILABLE FOR 1X1 MEETINGS

Ardmore Shipping Corp.

BW LPG Ltd.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

CoolCo Ltd.

d’Amico International Shipping S.A.

Diana Shipping Inc.

Dorian LPG Ltd.

Eurodry Ltd.

Euroholdings Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp.

International Seaways, Inc.

Navigator Gas

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Precious Shipping PCL

Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Stellar V Capital Corp.

Stena Bulk AB

TEN Ltd.

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies. To register please go to the link below:

https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025newyork/show-overview.html

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors only. Please send all requests to ir@capitallink.com .

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) • NASDAQ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: DNV • EY

GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABS • DNB • Liberian Registry • Seward & Kissel LLP

SPONSORS: American P&I Club • The Baltic Exchange • First Citizens Bank • Morgan Stanley • Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd. • Reed Smith LLP • Vedder Price • V.Group • Watson Farley & Williams

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping Corp. • BW LPG • Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. • Cool Company Ltd. • d’ Amico International Shipping S.A. • Diana Shipping Inc. • Dorian LPG Ltd. • EuroDry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. • Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease, Inc. • Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. • International Seaways, Inc. • Navigator Gas • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. • Pangea Logistics Solutions Ltd. • Pyxis Tankers Inc. • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers Inc. • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • Stellar V Capital Corp.

BREAKFAST SPONSORS: Castor Maritime Inc. • Toro Corp.

LUNCHEON SPONSOR: The Marshall Islands Registry

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: IBIA • INTERCARGO • NYMAR – New York Maritime Inc. • World Shipping Council • WLPGA

MEDIA PARTNERS: ALTER EGO MEDIA – MEGA – TO BHMA – TA NEA – in.gr – ot.gr

Actualidad Maritima • All About Shipping • Athens Macedonian News Agency • Elnavi • Greek News USA • The Japan Maritime Daily • KAIJI PRESS • Marine Circle • maritimes.gr • Naftika Xronika • NGTV – New Greek Television • Shipping & Finance • Robban Assafina • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025newyork/show-overview.html

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com | + 1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.