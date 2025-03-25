Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Market to Reach USD 17.8 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Market Size Analysis:

“The Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 17.8 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.99% from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Axis Communications – AXIS Camera Station Cloud

Honeywell International Inc. – Honeywell MAXPRO Cloud

Bosch Security Systems – Bosch Remote Portal

ADT Inc. – ADT Cloud Video Surveillance

Eagle Eye Networks – Eagle Eye Cloud VMS

Cisco Systems, Inc. – Cisco Meraki MV Cameras

Avigilon (Motorola Solutions) – Avigilon Alta Cloud

Genetec Inc. – Genetec Stratocast

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions – i-PRO Video Surveillance Cloud

Hikvision Digital Technology – HikCentral Cloud

Dahua Technology – Dahua WizSense Cloud

Verint Systems Inc. – Verint EdgeVMS

VIVOTEK Inc. – VIVOTEK VAST Security Cloud

Brivo Inc. – Brivo Onair Video

Evolv Technology – Evolv Express Cloud

Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.99% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • VSaaS reduces the need for on-premises hardware, allowing businesses to scale surveillance needs as required.

Strong Growth Demand and Expanding Future Opportunities in the Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Market

The Video Surveillance-as-a-Service market is witnessing significant growth, driven by growing security needs, rising use of cloud-based solutions, and improvements in AI-driven analytics. Demand is also being boosted by companies looking for cost-efficient, scalable surveillance systems with minimal infrastructure investments. New opportunities exist in smart city projects, connectivity with IoT devices, and the expanding requirement for real-time remote monitoring across industries. Moreover, industries like retail, healthcare, and transportation increasingly use VSaaS for improved security and operational effectiveness. As cybersecurity and data privacy solutions become more advanced, the market is scheduled to grow even larger, with innovative AI-powered automation and edge computing defining its future.

The U.S. Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Market was valued at USD 16.81 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 46.99 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024-2032.

The growth of the U.S. Video Surveillance-as-a-Service market is driven by increasing security concerns, widespread cloud adoption, AI-powered analytics, and stringent data protection regulations. Rising demand across commercial, government, and residential sectors further accelerates market expansion.

By Type, Hosted VSaaS Segment Leads the Market, Hybrid VSaaS Segment Poised for Fastest Growth

The hosted Video Surveillance-as-a-Service segment led the market in 2023 with a revenue share of more than 46%, owing to its cost-effectiveness, easy deployment, and low infrastructure needs. Hosted solutions are favored by companies as they do away with on-premises storage management, thus saving initial capital costs. The growing use of cloud-based security products among SMEs and enterprises and the growing adoption of AI-driven video analytics are further driving the growth of this segment.

The hybrid VSaaS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, driven by the necessity of maintaining a balance between on-premises and cloud-based surveillance. Sectors like government, healthcare, and large organizations with high-security requirements are favoring hybrid models more and more. Such solutions provide secured local data storage but benefit from cloud-based analytics and remote access. Rising data privacy concerns, compliance mandates, and cybersecurity attacks, combined with technological innovations in AI-based analytics and edge computing, further propel hybrid adoption.

By Vertical, Commercial Segment Leads the VSaaS Market, Industrial Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The commercial segment ruled the VSaaS market in 2023 with a revenue share of more than 39%, led by rising adoption in retail, banking, hospitality, and office buildings. Companies are using cloud-based monitoring to increase security, avoid theft, and streamline operations. AI-driven analytics, facial recognition, and off-premise monitoring also increase VSaaS adoption. Forensic examination and rigorous data protection compliance also drive demand, enabling real-time monitoring of crowded areas to provide greater safety and security.

The industrial vertical is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, driven by increasing awareness of workplace safety, asset security, and industry regulations compliance. Manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and power plants are increasingly adopting VSaaS to watch over operations, identify anomalies, and avoid unauthorized entry. The fusion of IoT sensors with AI-driven video analytics strengthens risk evaluation and facilitates predictive, preventive maintenance. This tech growth is propelling VSaaS uptake in protecting key infrastructure and industrial facilities.

Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Market Segmentation:

By Type

Hosted

Managed

Hybrid

By Vertical

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Government

North America Leads the VSaaS Market with Strong Cybersecurity, High Adoption Rates, and Regulatory Compliance

North America led the VSaaS market in 2023, with a revenue share of more than 36%, fueled by mass adoption across commercial, government, and residential markets. The region's robust cybersecurity infrastructure, widespread cloud use, and data protection regulation such as GDPR-like legislation and CCPA also drive demand further. The availability of large AI-based surveillance vendors has also spurred market growth as companies increasingly implement advanced analytics for more effective security, real-time monitoring, and compliance with changing data protection laws.

Asia-Pacific to Experience the Fastest Growth Driven by Smart Cities, 5G Rollout, and AI-Based Security

The Asia-Pacific VSaaS market is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032, led by urbanization, smart city projects, and growing security infrastructure investments. Chinese, Indian, and Japanese governments are implementing AI-based surveillance for public safety and traffic control. Growth of 5G networks, cloud deployment, and IoT-based security solutions are also driving market growth further. Growing cyber and industrial security concerns will continue to drive the momentum in the region, leading to further adoption of VSaaS in various industries.

