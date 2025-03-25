Splash Clinical and C2N Diagnostics Partner to Transform Global Clinical Trial Recruitment for Alzheimer's Disease

Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and St. Louis, MO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Clinical , the new standard in trial enrollment, and C2N Diagnostics, LLC (“C2N”), a pioneer in advanced diagnostic testing for brain health, announced today a partnership to improve recruitment efﬁciency for Alzheimer's disease clinical trials throughout the United States and globally.

Under the partnership, Splash Clinical will provide a new clinical trial recruitment program that combines Splash's proprietary recruitment infrastructure with C2N's PrecivityAD2 ™ blood tests.

PrecivityAD2 is an innovative, high accuracy blood test intended for use in patients 55 and older with signs or symptoms of mild cognitive impairment or dementia. These tests aid healthcare providers and researchers in the detection of amyloid plaques in the brain, a pathological hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, and inform medical management and treatment decisions. Research has shown that PrecivityAD2 has comparable diagnostic performance to amyloid PET and CSF biomarker analysis.

Combining C2N’s Precivity™ biomarker platform with Splash's infrastructure, this comprehensive pre-screening approach for clinical research applications aims to ensure patients are trial-ready, streamlining what is oftentimes a complex and multi-faceted pre-screening process. The result will enable more accurate and more efficient qualification of individuals for clinical trials, saving substantial time and expense for clinical trial sponsors.

"Our partnership with C2N Diagnostics is a step forward in our mission to transform clinical trial enrollment," said Matt Teuteberg, CEO of Splash Clinical. "We believe by using C2N's PrecivityAD2 blood tests in our platform, we can reduce screen failure rates, which often exceed 70% ( Goldman et al., 2020 ) in Alzheimer's trials, while saving valuable time and resources for our partners. In the end, this means getting potentially life-changing treatments to patients faster."

The partnership includes a specialized patient concierge service that guides participants through the pre-screening process and coordinates PrecivityAD2 testing and trial participation, ensuring a smooth experience for both patients and sites while reducing time and resource demands. By developing an integrated solution, Splash aims to lower recruitment costs and timelines, maintain high-quality standards, and enable researchers to access a broader, more diverse population while ensuring participants meet trial criteria before site visits.

"C2N Diagnostics prides itself on collaborating with the leading entities and researchers in the world to better understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease as well as ways to better diagnose and treat it. This is why we’re excited to partner with Splash and its patient-centric platform focus,” said Dr. Joel Braunstein, C2N CEO. “C2N assays have been used in over 150 Alzheimer’s disease and other research studies, and we’re confident even more clinical trials will benefit as a result of this new initiative that seeks to ease recruitment and accuracy for all involved.”

The collaboration with C2N builds on Splash Clinical's track record of successful partnerships in the Central Nervous System (CNS) space. Splash continues to offer sponsors and research organizations new tools to improve their enrollment in clinical trials while enhancing healthcare equity among study participants.



About Splash Clinical

Splash Clinical is the new standard in trial enrollment. We deliver patient-centered solutions that transform trial processes for our partners on their path to commercialization.

Our portfolio of digital solutions redeﬁnes how trials enroll and retain participants worldwide. Splash Clinical’s solutions extend across the complete patient journey. We've shaped our offerings to transform all three critical phases of trial success: pre-enrollment planning, recruitment and prescreening, and site and patient-focused retention services. We help sponsors and sites build ready-made patient cohorts before trials begin, execute precise recruitment campaigns during enrollment, and consistently engage patients with trusted, personalized experiences throughout the study journey.

While our technology platform drives efﬁciency, the Splash advantage lies in our people-ﬁrst and patient-ﬁrst philosophy. Our experts go above and beyond to understand the unique needs of sponsors and patients, and our technology powers tailored solutions that scale. That’s why our partners trust us when it matters most.

Splash Clinical was founded in 2011 and is proudly based in Wauwatosa, WI. To learn more, please visit https://splashclinical.com/.

Splash Clinical.Modernizing enrollment from start to ﬁnish.





About C2N Diagnostics

C2N Diagnostics is a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®. C2N strives to provide exceptional clinical laboratory services and advanced diagnostic solutions in the ﬁeld of brain health.

C2N’s high-resolution mass spectrometry-based biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision-making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efﬁciency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health.

C2N assays have been used in over 150 Alzheimer’s disease and other research studies throughout the U.S. and the world. This includes landmark treatment and prevention trials involving disease-modifying therapies that are changing the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease. C2N has ongoing collaborations with multi-national pharmaceutical and biotech companies, leading academic institutions, National Institute on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association, and other non-proﬁts and consortiums. Over 50,000 Precivity™-related biomarker measures have been reported through peer-reviewed publications, with many more manuscripts currently under review.

C2N has partnered with numerous leading clinical diagnostic labs throughout the world to offer expanded Precivity™ testing access to providers and patients, including Unilabs primarily across Europe, Grupo Fleury in Brazil and Healius Pathology in Australia for clinical use, and with Mediford Corporation in Japan for research purposes. C2N also recently announced it entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Mayo Clinic Laboratories.