Central Pattana invests 120 billion Baht (Approximately USD 3.5 billion) to transform Thailand’s retail landscape

BANGKOK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Pattana Plc., Thailand's leading real estate developer for sustainability, celebrates its 45th anniversary with all-time high performance in every dimension – revenue, net profit, shareholder returns, dividend payouts – across its retail, residential, office, and hotel businesses. The company has unveiled its "Pioneering Growth & Beyond" vision, investing 120 billion baht (Approximately USD 3.5 billion) over five years (2025-2029) to develop a New CBD in Bangkok and mixed-use projects nationwide. This will drive the company's economic growth and elevate Bangkok and Thailand to global prominence.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The company plans to launch "The Central", located in Phaholyothin Rd. in Q4 2026, creating a new CBD in northern Bangkok. Spanning 49 rai with 460,000 square meters of retail space, this development will complement Central Ladprao, forming a new strategic commercial district.

This August, "Central Park" debuts as a landmark shopping destination within the world-class mixed-use development 'Dusit Central Park' in the heart of Bangkok, alongside "Central Park Offices", which offers premium workspaces with Lumpini Park views, attracting global firms.

With a vision to expand urbanization and drive nationwide economic growth, the company is advancing Thailand’s most comprehensive mixed-use projects across all regions, set to open in 2025-2026: Central Northville – The largest mixed-use development in Nonthaburi; Central Khonkaen Campus – The province’s second project, strategically located near educational and healthcare facilities; Central Chiangmai Airport – A 130-rai enhanced master plan featuring a Convention Hall, Tourist Hub, Multi-Generation Space, and the North’s first Go Wholesale; Central Phuket – A 20,000 sqm luxury zone (3 billion baht investment); and Central Krabi – Opening October 2025.

Central Pattana, a trusted partner in growth, empowers brands with key insights and strategies to drive sales. As Thailand’s top retail destination, its shopping centers have welcomed 80% of international marques for their first Thai stores and 50 flagship stores, with many achieving top sales rankings. Strengthening partnerships further, its "The 1 Biz" CRM program has successfully boosted participant sales by threefold.

By year-end, it will oversee 135 projects, including 30 mixed-use developments in 44 locations. Guided by "Imagining better futures for all", it has invested over 5 billion baht in communities. Committed to sustainability, the company targets Net Zero by 2050, reinforcing its leadership in Thailand’s evolving urban landscape.