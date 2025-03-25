U.S. Green Hydrogen Mobility Market Set to Surge with Federal Backing and Infrastructure Growth

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Green Hydrogen Market for Mobility - A Regional Analysis: Focus on Hydrogen Infrastructure and Refuelling Stations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Green Hydrogen Market for Mobility is gaining traction as policy incentives, infrastructure investments, and advancements in electrolyzer and fuel cell technologies converge. By 2025, the combination of clean hydrogen production and expanding hydrogen refueling infrastructure is set to accelerate adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) across multiple segments - from passenger cars to heavy-duty commercial trucks. Moreover, growing corporate and government commitments to decarbonize transportation will reinforce this shift, with hydrogen offering a zero-emission solution for longer ranges and heavy payloads.



Looking further, policy measures (like the Inflation Reduction Act) and regional hydrogen hubs will help reduce green hydrogen costs, making it increasingly price-competitive with conventional fuels. By the early 2030s, large-scale projects in wind- and solar-rich regions are projected to supply cost-effective green hydrogen, fostering robust ecosystem growth that caters not only to vehicles but also to other mobility applications such as rail, marine, and aviation.



Segmentation by Application

Passenger FCEVs Expanding fuel cell models from OEMs, focused on personal cars and SUVs. Early growth primarily in states like California, with new incentives potentially broadening adoption.

Commercial FCEVs (Trucks and Buses) Fleet applications (municipal transit, logistics, heavy-duty trucking) benefit from hydrogen's rapid refueling and extended range. Pilot deployments in major freight corridors to test feasibility and scale.

Confined Space Equipment (Forklifts, Cargo Handlers, etc.) Warehouses and ports adopt hydrogen to enhance productivity (quick refueling, zero emissions). Ongoing expansions with large retail distribution centers.

Hydrogen Locomotives Emerging rail sector applications for lower-emission freight and passenger rail in specific corridors.

Marine Ranging from small ferries to larger vessels in pilot phases; focuses on port-based hydrogen bunkering infrastructure.

Aviation (Including Air-Side Vehicles) Primarily ground support equipment and short-haul plane prototypes; benefits from on-site electrolysis for fueling.



Segmentation by Design Type

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer: Suited for dynamic operations, matching intermittent renewables.

Alkaline Electrolyzer: Generally cost-effective, well-established design.

Anion Exchange Membrane: Emerging technology with potential lower-cost catalysts.

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer: High-temperature operation for high efficiency, typically coupled with industrial processes.

Segmentation by Renewable Energy Source

Wind Energy: Large-scale projects in states with strong wind resources (e.g., Midwest).

Solar Energy: PV-based electrolysis, popular in the Southwest where solar irradiance is high.

Others: Could include hydropower or geothermal in niche regions.

Key Players in the U.S. Green Hydrogen Market include:

Linde plc

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

Olin Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Invenergy

Bloom Energy

Chevron

Ballard Power Systems

Market Dynamics

A prominent trend is state- and federal-backed hydrogen hub initiatives that cluster production, distribution, and consumption in designated regions. By co-locating electrolyzer facilities near large fleet operations (e.g., logistics, transit authorities), stakeholders reduce transportation costs, ensuring consistent hydrogen supply and fueling infrastructure scale-up.

Increasing net-zero transportation commitments at federal and corporate levels push the adoption of hydrogen vehicles as a zero-emission alternative for long-haul trucking and fleet vehicles. The combination of robust policy incentives, especially from the Inflation Reduction Act, and growing consumer awareness ensures continued momentum for building out green hydrogen supply chains.

Despite progress, the lack of widespread hydrogen refueling infrastructure remains a major obstacle. Even with policy backing, deploying stations demands high upfront capital investment, complex permitting, and a nascent distribution network - creating a chicken-and-egg dilemma for broad FCEV adoption.

Heavy-duty and commercial fleet applications offer a significant early-growth opportunity. These segments often feature set routes, centralized depots, and corporate sustainability targets, making it easier to justify hydrogen investments. Scalable hydrogen fueling solutions at distribution centers or cargo hubs can jumpstart volumetric demand and support broader market expansion.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.4 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5 U.S. Hydrogen Strategy and its Impact on Hydrogen Fuelling Stations Growth

1.6 U.S. Green Hydrogen Production Scenario



2. U.S. Green Hydrogen Market for Mobility (By Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 U.S. Green Hydrogen Market for Mobility (by Application)

2.3.1 Passenger FCEVs

2.3.2 Commercial FCEVs (Trucks and Buses)

2.3.3 Confined Space Equipment's (Forklifts, Cargo Handler and Others)

2.3.4 Hydrogen Locomotive

2.3.5 Marine

2.3.6 Aviation (Including air-side vehicles)



3. U.S. Green Hydrogen Market for Mobility(by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 U.S. Green Hydrogen Market for Mobility (by Design Type)

3.3.1 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

3.3.2 Alkaline Electrolyzer

3.3.3 Anion Exchange Membrane

3.3.4 Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

3.4 U.S. Green Hydrogen Market for Mobility (by Renewable Energy Source)

3.4.1 Wind Energy

3.4.2 Solar Energy

3.4.3 Others



4. Green Hydrogen Mobility Supporting Markets

4.1 Product Segmentation

4.2 Product Summary

4.3 Hydrogen Fueling Station Market (by Station Size)

4.3.1 Small-Size Stations

4.3.2 Mid-Size Stations

4.3.3 Large Stations

4.4 Hydrogen Fueling Station Market (by Station Type)

4.4.1 Fixed Hydrogen Station

4.4.2 Mobile Hydrogen Station

4.5 Hydrogen Fueling Station Market (by Supply Type)

4.5.1 Off-Site

4.5.1.1 Gas

4.5.1.2 Liquid

4.5.2 On-Site

4.5.2.1 Electrolysis

4.5.2.2 Steam Methane Reforming



5. U.S. Green Hydrogen Market for Mobility (by Region)



6. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6.1 Next Frontiers

6.2 Geographic Assessment

6.3 Company Profiles

Linde plc

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

Olin Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Invenergy

Bloom Energy

Chevron

Ballard Power Systems

