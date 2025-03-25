USAHS Faculty and Occupational Therapist Dr. Sabina Khan Receives the 2025 Vince Hutchins Leadership Award

MIAMI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) proudly announces that Dr. Sabina Khan is the first occupational therapist to be honored with the 2025 Vince Hutchins Leadership Award by the Association of Maternal and Child Health Programs on March 17 at the AMCHP Annual Conference. This prestigious national award recognizes exceptional leadership in advancing maternal and child health and is granted to just one individual per year — and not necessarily every year.

“It is truly an honor to receive the 2025 Vince Hutchins Leadership Award,” said Dr. Khan, Assistant Professor of OT Programs at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences. “My mission has always been to ensure that underserved communities — particularly young women and women of color navigating pregnancy and postpartum — receive the care and support they deserve. I am excited to see how occupational therapy (OT) resources and professionals continue to evolve to better serve these populations, and I am proud to contribute to meaningful advancements in their care.”

In 1998, AMCHP launched what was then called the “AMCHP Leadership Award” to recognize outstanding individuals, living or deceased, whose work has made significant societal contributions that have improved the health of American families and their various members. Honorees include former Hillary Rodham Clinton and Michelle Obama, who exemplify the stature of Leadership Award recipients.



Dr. Khan, a licensed OT with 13 years of experience in women’s health, is dedicated to bridging critical gaps in rehabilitation and healthcare equity for women. Her work focuses on supporting underserved communities, particularly pregnant and postpartum teenagers and young women of color who face the unique challenges of adolescence alongside motherhood. As a professor at the USAHS in Miami, FL, she equips future healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to navigate the intersection of advocacy and healthcare, shaping better outcomes for patients and communities alike.

Occupational therapy plays a vital role in helping individuals of all ages develop, recover, and maintain the skills needed for daily living and meaningful participation in society. This impact is especially significant in maternal and child health, where occupational therapists support mothers and children in overcoming barriers to development and well-being. From aiding infants with developmental delays to assisting postpartum mothers to adjusting to new physical and emotional demands, OT provides essential interventions that promote healthy growth, resilience, and long-term success for families.

"In all my years of working as an OT, I have never seen such a legacy of work that shines such a bright light on the role of OT and how it helps to deliver and support societal changes and create societal awareness of the needs of such vulnerable populations,” said Marcia Hamilton, OT Academic Program Director at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences.

About the University of St. Augustine Health Sciences

