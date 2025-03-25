Lawsuit Update: Investors who hold Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in NYSE: TDS shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. prior to May 2022 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: TDS shares also have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On May 2, 2023, a NYSE: TDS investor filed a lawsuit against Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (“UScellular”), made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Defendants had no reason to believe UScellular’s “free upgrade” promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular’s postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters between May 6, 2022 and November 3, 2022, and that as a result of the Companies’ decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular’s profitability substantially declined.

On September 1, 2023, an amended complaint was filed and on October 16, 2023, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended Complaint.

On November 01, 2024, the Court issued an Order Denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



