Po Valley Energy Ltd to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference March 27th

PERTH, Australia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Po Valley Energy Ltd (OTCQB:PVLEF, ASX:PVE), based in Perth, Australia, involved in the production and sale of gas from the Po Valley region of Northern Italy, today announced that Kevin Bailey (Chairman) and Micheal Gentile (Non-Executive Director), will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 27th, 2025.

DATE: March 27th

TIME: 9:00 AM ET

LINK: Register here

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 27

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Approval of 3D Seismic Campaign for the Selva Malvezzi Production Concession

Quarterly Activities and Cash flow report for December quarter 2024

Po Valley Energy Limited (PVE) is involved in the production and sale of gas from the Podere Maiar 1 well, exploration for gas and condensate in the Po Valley region of Northern Italy and the appraisal and development of gas and oil fields. PVE was the first E&P company to bring new production to the Po Valley region, since the liberalisation of the Italian gas market in 1998, with the company focused on a become a meaningful domestic supplier of energy in Italy.

