RKLB INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) securities between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, April 28, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Rocket Lab class action lawsuit. Captioned Bray v. Rocket Lab USA, Inc., No. 25-cv-01733 (C.D. Cal.), the Rocket Lab class action lawsuit charges Rocket Lab and certain of Rocket Lab’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries.

The Rocket Lab class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rocket Lab’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (ii) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; and (iv) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner.

The Rocket Lab class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street Research published a report titled “Rocket Lab (RKLB): We Think It’s Gonna Be a Long, Long Time,” that alleged, among other things, that Rocket Lab “has materially misled investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025.” On this news, the price of Rocket Lab stock fell nearly 10%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Rocket Lab securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Rocket Lab class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Rocket Lab class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Rocket Lab class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Rocket Lab class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases.

