Bouygues: Access to the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 25/03/2025

Bouygues filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 25 March 2025.

It includes the following documents:

Full-year 2024 financial report

Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance

Sustainability Statement

Auditors’ reports and information on auditors’ fees

Description of the share buyback programme





The 2024 Universal Registration Document is accessible to the public free of charge under the conditions stipulated by applicable regulations. It is also available on the company’s website (in French and English) at https://www.bouygues.com/regulated-information/, as well as on the AMF’s website at https://www.amf-france.org.

