Bouygues: Access to the 2024 Universal Registration Document

ACCESS TO THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Regulated information
Paris, 25/03/2025
Bouygues filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 25 March 2025.
It includes the following documents:
- Full-year 2024 financial report
- Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance
- Sustainability Statement
- Auditors’ reports and information on auditors’ fees
- Description of the share buyback programme
The 2024 Universal Registration Document is accessible to the public free of charge under the conditions stipulated by applicable regulations. It is also available on the company’s website (in French and English) at https://www.bouygues.com/regulated-information/, as well as on the AMF’s website at https://www.amf-france.org.
