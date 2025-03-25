CORRECTION: Notice of convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

The figure for retained earnings (loss) as of 31 December 2023 in the draft allocation of AB “Ignitis grupė” profit (loss) for the year 2024 (as detailed in the notice attachment) has been adjusted to EUR 320,319,368.41 (from EUR 330,319,368.88). Adjustment made only to the attachment in the English version of the document.

On 26 February 2025, the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, decided to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – AGM) of the Group.

The AGM will be held on Wednesday, 26 March 2025, at 16:00 (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 15:00 and closes at 15:45 (Vilnius time).

The agenda for the AGM, which is further detailed in the attached notice, is as follows:

agreement to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual management report for the year 2024;

approval of the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2024;

allocation of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2024.

Submission of comments and proposals of the Group’s Supervisory Board to the AGM

Having heard the information provided by the Group’s CEO and the Group’s Management Board and taking into account the independent auditor’s (“KPMG Baltics”, UAB) report and the activity report of the Group’s Audit Committee, the Group’s Supervisory Board submits the following proposals to the AGM:

to agree to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual management report and information on remuneration, as part of the consolidated annual management report, for the year 2024;

to approve the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2024;

to allocate AB “Ignitis grupė” profit (loss) for the year 2024 in accordance with the draft of profit (loss) allocation as provided.

The Supervisory Board also acknowledges the outstanding performance of the Group’s Management Board and the Group’s CEO as well as the implementation of the Group’s operational strategy.

Detailed information about the AGM, draft resolutions and other relevant matters is provided in the attached notice of the Annual General Meeting.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

