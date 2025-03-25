India Tea Industry Report 2025-: Black Tea Remains the Most Widely Consumed Tea, Driven by its Affordability and Deep-Rooted Cultural Significance - Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tea Industry in India (2025-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tea industry in India was valued at INR 1.00 trillion in 2024 and is expected to reach INR 1.47 trillion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.98% during the 2025-2030 period.



India, the world's second-largest tea producer, holds a strong global position with its diverse tea varieties, including Assam, Darjeeling, and Nilgiri teas. With tea being an integral part of Indian culture, the industry contributes significantly to employment and exports. Despite fluctuating domestic demand and rising competition from other tea-producing nations, India's tea sector continues to evolve, driven by premiumization, health-conscious consumer trends, and sustainability efforts.



The Indian tea market is witnessing steady growth, with rising domestic consumption and strong export potential with a significant share exported to Russia, Iran, and the UAE. Government initiatives like the Tea Development & Promotion Scheme (TDPS) are fostering industry growth by modernizing tea estates and enhancing global competitiveness. However, challenges such as rising production costs, labor migration, and climate change impact overall productivity and pricing dynamics. Sustainable practices, including organic tea farming and mechanization, are gaining traction to counteract these issues.



Market segmentation:



India's tea industry comprises four segments: black tea, green tea, herbal tea, and specialty teas. As of 2024, the black tea segment dominated the market, accounting for 38.80% of the total sector. By the end of 2030, the black tea segment is expected to hold a share of around 44.11% of the overall market.



Black tea remains the most widely consumed variety, driven by its affordability and deep-rooted cultural significance. Assam and Darjeeling teas dominate both domestic and export markets. Green tea is gaining traction among health-conscious consumers due to its antioxidant properties, with production concentrated in Assam and West Bengal. Herbal tea, infused with Ayurvedic ingredients like tulsi, chamomile, and ashwagandha, is rapidly expanding due to rising demand for wellness beverages. Specialty tea, including organic, oolong, and white tea, is a premium segment targeting high-income consumers and export markets.



Market trends:



The tea industry in India is witnessing notable shifts, including a surge in demand for organic and sustainable tea production, driven by eco-conscious consumers. E-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) models are reshaping sales, allowing small and mid-sized brands to thrive beyond traditional retail. RTD (Ready-to-Drink) tea beverages are also gaining traction, appealing to urban youth seeking convenience and health benefits. Additionally, tea tourism is emerging as a niche industry, particularly in Assam and Darjeeling, attracting domestic and international visitors for experiential tea-tasting tours.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Tea Industry in India - An Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2023 - 2030e)

4.2. Current Market Scenario

4.3. Tea Production in India (FY 2018 ? FY 2024)

4.4. Impact of Exports on India's Tea Industry (FY 2018 ? FY 2024)



Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

5.1. Tea Industry Segmentation - Based on Products

5.2. Black Tea Market - Size and Growth Forecast (2023 - 2030e)

5.3. Green Tea Market - Size and Growth Forecast (2023 - 2030e)

5.4. Herbal Tea Market - Size and Growth Forecast (2023 - 2030e)

5.5. Specialty Tea Market - Size and Growth Forecast (2023 - 2030e)



Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Market Growth Drivers

6.2. Market Challenges



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Key Initiatives by the Government that Support the Tea Industry in India



Chapter 8: Market Trends

7.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 9: Trade Analysis

9.1. Trade Analysis



Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

10.1. B&A Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

Note: Financial information has been covered only for public companies.

10.2. Dhunseri Tea & Industries Limited

10.3. Goodricke Group Limited

10.4. Hindustan Unilever Limited

10.5. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited

10.6. McLeod Russel India Limited

10.7. Tata Consumer Products Limited

10.8. The Grob Tea Company Limited

10.9. Chamong Tea Exports Private Limited

10.10. Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited



Chapter 11: Emerging Startups

11.1. Emerging Startups in India's Tea Industry



Chapter 12: Recent developments

12.1. Recent developments



Chapter 13: Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jtlnhg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.