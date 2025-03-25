Metrika Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept on Evaluating Operational Risks in Digital Assets

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Metrika, a leading provider of real-time, dynamic risk management solutions for digital assets and blockchain, collaborated with Moody's Ratings on a proof-of-concept (PoC) to evaluate key risk indicators (KRIs) for digital assets, issued on multiple blockchains, focusing on operational challenges such as platform network health, governance breakdowns and others. This PoC provided an opportunity to explore insights into technological risks associated with digital assets across multiple blockchains. The collaboration helped evaluate potential approaches for identifying and addressing operational challenges in digital finance, including monitoring for issues that may emerge throughout the lifecycle of digital assets.

Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos, CEO of Metrika, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: “By bringing our technology together with Moody's Ratings' expertise in evaluating financial exposures, we demonstrated how digital asset risks can be quantified within traditional risk assessment systems. Transparency and risk management are critical to supporting institutional engagement in tokenized finance.”

“As tokenization gains momentum across industries, institutions need to be able to identify and manage potential operational vulnerabilities in digital finance effectively,” said Rajeev Bamra, Head of Strategy, Digital Economy at Moody's Ratings. “The collaboration with Metrika allowed us to explore how digital finance risks can be systematically measured, ensuring transparency and data-driven insights as digital assets become more integrated into mainstream economy.”

The PoC helped advance the analysis of institutional-grade digital assets by demonstrating the applicability of Metrika's specialized risk metrics with Moody's Ratings’ expertise in assessing financial exposures. The approach enables quantifiable, real-time risk monitoring at both protocol and asset levels, addressing a critical need in the rapidly evolving tokenized finance landscape.

In this PoC, the collaboration explored how financial institutions could potentially benefit from:

Seamless incorporation of tokenized assets into established evaluation processes Real-time risk insights to support informed decision-making Scalable analysis capabilities meeting growing institutional demand



As tokenization continues to transform the marketplace, reliable assessments will become essential infrastructure for ensuring transparency and stability.

About Metrika

Metrika is the leading provider of real-time, dynamic risk management solutions for digital assets and blockchain. Metrika’s SaaS platform enables financial institutions, enterprises, and regulatory bodies to proactively monitor, assess, and mitigate risks across tokenized assets, stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain networks. By transforming fragmented, manual risk processes into structured, automated frameworks, Metrika delivers advanced analytics and industry-aligned Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) tailored for the evolving digital asset ecosystem. Trusted by global financial leaders, including G-SIBs, asset issuers, asset managers, credit rating agencies, and regulators, Metrika empowers organizations to enhance transparency, strengthen compliance, and build operational resilience. More information available on: www.metrika.co

