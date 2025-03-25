AVANT Redefines Commissions Management for Trusted Advisors with New Pathfinder Feature Release

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVANT, the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor (TSD) and the leader in IT decision-making, is redefining the way Trusted Advisors (TAs) manage their earnings with the launch of Commissions, a cutting-edge feature within its Pathfinder platform.

This transformative tool eliminates uncertainty and complexity when it comes to commissions, giving TAs the insights they need to track and optimize their earnings effortlessly. With live commissions visibility, automated financial intelligence, and data-driven decision-making tools, TAs can have greater control of their revenue streams.

“AVANT’s mission is to empower partners with cutting-edge tools they need to run their business with confidence—and commissions management is a game-changer in making that possible,” said Drew Lydecker, President & Co-Founder of AVANT. “With the release of Commissions in Pathfinder, we’re eliminating the guesswork, automating insights, and ensuring that our TAs can make faster and smarter financial decisions.”

New Commissions Tool Offers Unmatched Financial Visibility and Control

The new feature marks a paradigm shift for Pathfinder users, providing real-time visibility into their earnings, enabling them to plan for financial growth and forecast with confidence.

"For years, managing commissions meant sifting through spreadsheets, chasing down discrepancies, and losing hours to a manual, time-consuming process—but AVANT has completely changed that," said Robert Petrakis, CFO of Opex Technologies. "Now, we have real-time visibility into our earnings, allowing us to make faster, smarter financial decisions with confidence. Our revenue assurance team is saving hours every week by resolving inquiries faster and eliminating wasted effort on false discrepancies. With more features on the way, the potential for even greater efficiency and insight is huge, and I can’t wait to see what’s next."

With Commissions in Pathfinder, TAs gain:

Financial Clarity – Live commissions updates that enable TAs to see their earnings, track revenue trends, and quickly access detailed breakdowns.

– Live commissions updates that enable TAs to see their earnings, track revenue trends, and quickly access detailed breakdowns. Commission Accuracy – Discrepancy detection that empowers TAs to resolve issues before they impact payouts, ensuring on-time payments.

– Discrepancy detection that empowers TAs to resolve issues before they impact payouts, ensuring on-time payments. Actionable Intelligence – Variance tracking that helps TAs analyze customer payment changes, proactively address potential issues and refine revenue strategies.



"TAs require a level of financial sophistication that has yet to exist in our industry, and we made it our mission to deliver it," said Jake Schuman, Vice President, Pathfinder at AVANT. "Now, TAs have real-time visibility, total control, and the ability to act immediately when it matters most. This isn’t just a new feature. It’s a fundamental shift in how Trusted Advisors manage, protect, and grow their income with Pathfinder."

Commissions Without the Guesswork

For the first time, TAs have a clear, immediate view of their commissions—without delays, confusion, or uncertainty. With AVANT’s Commissions tool in Pathfinder, TAs can focus on what they do best: growing their business and increasing their earnings with confidence and control.

Contact AVANT to request a demo or log in to Pathfinder now to see it firsthand.

About AVANT

AVANT is the leader in IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor (TSD), equipping Trusted Advisors with the tools, insights, and expertise needed to help businesses navigate the fast-changing technology landscape. The AVANT Pathfinder platform provides data-driven intelligence, enabling smarter, faster IT decision-making for enterprises and the Trusted Advisors who support them.