MasterCraft Announces 2025 Rule the Water Demo Tour, Featuring the All-New XStar Lineup

VONORE, Tenn., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, is hitting the road once again with its highly anticipated Rule the Water Demo Tour. This year’s tour will highlight the groundbreaking all-new XStar lineup, which was launched earlier this year, and offer customers the exclusive opportunity to experience the pinnacle of on-water performance firsthand. Recently, the XStar was honored with the prestigious NMMA Innovation Award in the Towboat category at the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), one of the nation’s most renowned marine events. This recognition reinforces MasterCraft’s position as a leader in innovation.

The 2025 XStar lineup marks a bold evolution of MasterCraft’s iconic flagship model, delivering unmatched attitude, luxury, and innovation in a 23-and all-new 25-foot offering. With cutting-edge features, including the all-new MasterCraft Aft Audio Experience (MAAX) - a revolutionary transom audio system equipped with six subwoofers, 10 interior cockpit speakers, four tower speakers, and six transom speakers, the XStar delivers an immersive sound experience like never before. The exclusive Z100 tower, which features power folding with dual switch stations for effortless adjustment from the helm or swim platform. The XStar lineup exudes sophistication, seamlessly merging comfort, functionality, and contemporary design, making it a true standout.

In partnership with Chevrolet Silverado, the Rule the Water Demo Tour will embark on a 57-stop journey across key markets, bringing the latest MasterCraft models directly to boating enthusiasts and families. As the brand with the largest lineup of boats in the industry, MasterCraft offers something for everyone, from the revolutionary new XStar models to the NXT, XT, and X-family lineups. Attendees will have the chance to test-drive the XStar lineup and explore MasterCraft’s full range of industry-leading boats, ensuring there is a perfect fit for every lifestyle.

Each stop on the tour will be hosted in collaboration with local MasterCraft dealerships, providing attendees with expert insights, hands-on demonstrations, and the chance to connect with fellow boating enthusiasts.

The first 20 stops for Rule the Water Tour are:

4/12 - Austin, TX 5/4 - Lebanon, TN 4/12 - Orlando, FL 5/10 - Charlotte, NC 4/13 - Dallas, TX 5/10 - Knoxville, TN 4/19 - Miami, FL 5/10 - Cincinnati, OH 4/19 - Albuquerque, NM 5/10 - Sacramento, CA 4/19 - Mesa, AZ 5/16 - Kimberling City, MO 4/26 - Riverside, CA 5/17 - Altoona, AL 4/27 - Colbert, OK 5/17 - Indianapolis, IN 5/3 - Hot Springs, AR 5/17 - Las Vegas, NV 5/3 - Memphis, TN 5/17 - Atlanta, GA

“The Rule the Water Tour is about bringing the MasterCraft experience straight to our consumers,” said Krista Schipner, MasterCraft’s Vice President of Marketing. “With the debut of the all-new XStar lineup alongside our full range of industry-leading boats, this year promises an unmatched on-water experience. Whether you’re a longtime MasterCraft owner or experiencing our boats for the first time, this is an incredible opportunity to see what sets MasterCraft apart.”

To see the full Rule the Water Demo Tour stop list, get more details, and to register for an event near you, visit https://www.mastercraft.com/rule-the-water-tour/ and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , X , and Facebook .

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com , MasterCraft.com , CrestPontoonBoats.com , and BalisePontoonBoats.com

Media Contact:

Mandie Albert

The Brand Amp

MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com