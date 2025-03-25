Rain Design introduces new color Black for iLevel, mBar pro, and mBar pro+

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Design today announced the addition of a new color Black for its best-selling laptop stands iLevel, mBar pro, and mBar pro+.
|Integrating aesthetics and functionality, the iLevel, mBar pro, and pro+ have won numerous awards, including:
|iLevel
|“Top Pick”, The New York Times Wirecutter
|“Best Laptop Stand of 2025”, USA Today Reviewed
|“Best Overall Laptop Stand”, GQ, How to Geek and XDA-developers
|mBar pro /
|“Best Portable Laptop Stand”, Wired and Forbes
|mBar pro+
|“Best Macbook Accessories 2025”, iPhoneLife
|“Best Minimalist Macbook Stand”, Macworld
With the new color addition, the height-adjustable iLevel and portable mBar pro and mBar pro+ are now available in Silver, Space Gray, and Black.
The new color is available to order now at:
https://raindesigninc.com/products/ilevel
https://raindesigninc.com/products/mbarpro
https://raindesigninc.com/products/mbarproplus
It will also be available at Rain Design Authorized Resellers in April 2025.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60f53049-e985-4094-980e-d0df600a09fd