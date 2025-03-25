Rain Design introduces new color Black for iLevel, mBar pro, and mBar pro+

 | Source: Rain Design Inc. Rain Design Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Design today announced the addition of a new color Black for its best-selling laptop stands iLevel, mBar pro, and mBar pro+.    

Rain Design iLevel and mBar pro and mBar pro+ are now available in Black, Silver and Space Gray.

Integrating aesthetics and functionality, the iLevel, mBar pro, and pro+ have won numerous awards, including:

iLevel“Top Pick”, The New York Times Wirecutter
 “Best Laptop Stand of 2025”, USA Today Reviewed
 “Best Overall Laptop Stand”, GQ, How to Geek and XDA-developers
  
mBar pro /“Best Portable Laptop Stand”, Wired and Forbes
mBar pro+  “Best Macbook Accessories 2025”, iPhoneLife
 “Best Minimalist Macbook Stand”, Macworld
  

With the new color addition, the height-adjustable iLevel and portable mBar pro and mBar pro+ are now available in Silver, Space Gray, and Black.

The new color is available to order now at:
https://raindesigninc.com/products/ilevel 
https://raindesigninc.com/products/mbarpro
https://raindesigninc.com/products/mbarproplus 

It will also be available at Rain Design Authorized Resellers in April 2025.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60f53049-e985-4094-980e-d0df600a09fd

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Laptop stand
                            
                            
                                Macbook
                            
                            
                                Apple
                            
                            
                                Consumer Electronics
                            
                            
                                computer
                            
                            
                                ergonomic
                            
                            
                                Macbook stand
                            
                            
                                macbook air
                            
                            
                                macbook pro
                            
                            
                                portable laptop stand
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data