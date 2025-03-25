Bank of Åland Plc: Decisions at the 2025 Annual General Meeting





Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release, decisions of general meeting

March 25, 2025, 17.00 EET

Decisions at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp)

Adoption of financial statements and granting of discharge from liability of those accountable

Today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank of Åland Plc approved the adoption of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2024 and granted discharge from liability to those accountable for the financial year 2024.

Dividend distribution and announcement of the record date for dividend payment

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the AGM approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 2.40 per share plus an extra dividend of EUR 0.35 per share for the accounting period January 1, 2024 – December 31, 2024. The record date for payment of the dividend is Thursday, March 27, 2025. The dividend payment date will be Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Compensation report

The AGM dealt with the Bank’s compensation report and adopted it.



Election of the Board of Directors and fees for Board members

The number of Board members was set at seven.

The AGM unanimously re-elected Board members Anders Å Karlsson, Nils Lampi, Mirel Leino-Haltia, Malin Lombardi, Christoffer Taxell, Ulrika Valassi and Anders Wiklöf.

The term of office of Board members covers the period until the end of the next AGM.

At the statutory meeting of the Board the same day, Nils Lampi was elected as Chairman and Christoffer Taxell as Deputy Chairman of the Board.

The Chairman will be paid an annual fee of EUR 37,000 and the Deputy Chairman will be paid an annual fee of EUR 31,500.

Other Board members will each receive an annual fee of EUR 29,000.

In addition, a fee will be paid for each Board and committee meeting attended.

For Board meetings, the Chairman will be paid a fee of EUR 1,000 per meeting and each other member EUR 750 per meeting. For committee meetings, each Board member belonging to the committee will be paid a fee of EUR 750 per meeting and each Board member who is a committee chairman will be paid a fee of EUR 1,000 per meeting. In addition, compensation for travel and accommodation expenses as well as daily subsistence allowances are paid in compliance with the instructions of tax authorities and the Bank’s travel guidelines.

Election of auditor and audit fees

The AGM decided to appoint the authorised accounting firm of KPMG Oy Ab as auditor, with Henry Maarala (KHT) as auditor in charge. The term of office of the auditor covers the period until the end of the next AGM.

The AGM decided to appoint the authorised accounting firm of KPMG Oy Ab, with certified sustainability auditor (KHT) Henry Maarala as sustainability auditor in charge. The term of office of the sustainability auditor covers the period until the end of the next AGM.

The AGM approved the payment of the auditors’ fees as invoiced.

