Querencia Leadership Inc. Launches Resilient Leaders Academy for Middle and High School Students

Querencia Leadership Inc. announces Resilient Leaders Academy, a bold 12-week initiative combining emotional regulation, ethical leadership, and real-world impact.



Tutwiler, MS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Querencia Leadership Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to personal agency and resilience in youth, is launching the Resilient Leaders Academy—a 12-week leadership experience designed to prepare middle and high school students for the mental, emotional, and ethical challenges of the modern world.



As rates of anxiety, disconnection, and burnout among teens skyrocket—and as AI and automation disrupt the job market—this new initiative offers young people tools for emotional regulation, mental clarity, and confident leadership.



“We created this program because young people are under extraordinary pressure,” said Hans Hageman, Executive Director of Querencia Leadership Inc. “They don’t just need test scores—they need self-trust, calm under pressure, and the skills to lead with integrity in complex times.”





The program includes:



Nervous system regulation and breathwork

Strength-based personal development

Community-based leadership challenges

Ethical frameworks for digital and real-world decision-making

Storytelling, collaboration, and vision-mapping





The Academy will serve three pilot cohorts in its first year and is currently seeking funding partners, sponsors, and community collaborators.



About Querencia Leadership Inc.



Founded by social entrepreneur and educator Hans Hageman, Querencia Leadership Inc. helps young people find their inner strength—what Hemingway called a “place of power”—so they can lead lives of purpose, resilience, and meaning.





Founder and Executive Director, Hans Eric Hageman





