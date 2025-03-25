Querencia Leadership Inc. Launches Resilient Leaders Academy for Middle and High School Students

Querencia Leadership Inc. announces Resilient Leaders Academy, a bold 12-week initiative combining emotional regulation, ethical leadership, and real-world impact.
Tutwiler, MS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Querencia Leadership Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to personal agency and resilience in youth, is launching the Resilient Leaders Academy—a 12-week leadership experience designed to prepare middle and high school students for the mental, emotional, and ethical challenges of the modern world.
As rates of anxiety, disconnection, and burnout among teens skyrocket—and as AI and automation disrupt the job market—this new initiative offers young people tools for emotional regulation, mental clarity, and confident leadership.
“We created this program because young people are under extraordinary pressure,” said Hans Hageman, Executive Director of Querencia Leadership Inc. “They don’t just need test scores—they need self-trust, calm under pressure, and the skills to lead with integrity in complex times.”
The program includes:
Nervous system regulation and breathwork
Strength-based personal development
Community-based leadership challenges
Ethical frameworks for digital and real-world decision-making
Storytelling, collaboration, and vision-mapping
The Academy will serve three pilot cohorts in its first year and is currently seeking funding partners, sponsors, and community collaborators.
About Querencia Leadership Inc.
Founded by social entrepreneur and educator Hans Hageman, Querencia Leadership Inc. helps young people find their inner strength—what Hemingway called a “place of power”—so they can lead lives of purpose, resilience, and meaning.
Founder and Executive Director, Hans Eric Hageman
Press inquiries
Querencia Leadership, Inc.
https://querencialeadership.com
Hans Hageman
hans@hanshageman.com
6464729769
310 Main Street
Tutwiler, MS 38963