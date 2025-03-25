Imagine Studio Unveils Cutting-Edge Retail Strategies in the Latest Trends Series

MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a leader in visual communications and experiential marketing, has released the latest in their quarterly trends series, showcasing their innovative approach and capabilities inside their state-of-the-art production facilities. The latest piece delves into three key areas: food & beverage, luxury, and holiday.

The food & beverage industry is evolving rapidly, driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. Imagine’s insights in this space help brands create products that resonate deeply with diverse consumer needs. In the luxury sector, despite the growth of online shopping, consumers still prefer making significant purchases in physical stores, valuing memorable in-store experiences and resale channels. For the holiday season, retailers are focusing on cabin and folk-inspired prints, artisanal natural aesthetics, vintage holiday accents, cozy softness, and traditional heritage themes to meet consumer demand and enhance their holiday offerings.

“Imagine Studio is transforming the landscape of various industries by leveraging technological advancements and consumer insights. By integrating talent and rapid prototyping, they create products and experiences that resonate with diverse consumer needs, enhance operational efficiencies, and foster brand loyalty,” said Sr. Creative Director, Andy House. “This holistic approach addresses the evolving demands in the food & beverage, luxury retail, and holiday sectors, offering innovative solutions that streamline processes and reduce costs."

Imagine Studio fills a critical market need by combining integrated talent and state-of-the-art production facilities under one roof. With expertise in both digital and physical experiences, and on-site rapid prototyping, Imagine Studio quickly develops striking designs that foster brand loyalty and maximize consumer engagement. This holistic approach revolutionizes in-store marketing for the retail, hospitality, and food service industries, enhancing operational efficiencies and offering an all-encompassing solution that reduces the need for multiple partners and significantly cuts costs.

Imagine’s team of over 100 creative experts brings broad skill sets and credentialing across various retail markets, from fashion and electronics to grocery and luxury goods. This expertise allows Imagine to uniquely serve retail clients both domestically and internationally.

Imagine Studio’s “agency reimagined” approach offers unparalleled flexibility, whether starting from scratch with trend analysis and creative development or stepping in for prototyping and execution. Retailers can also access Imagine’s in-store marketing platform, Dotti, which delivers promotional materials with complete control, visibility, and efficiency, eliminating redundancies and waste.

Download the full trends report here .

