New Children’s Book All Aboard Explores Bicultural Identity and Belonging in Latest Edition of MariVi the Master Navigator Series

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning author Maria (Lopez) Twena announces the release of All Aboard, the highly anticipated fourth book in her beloved children’s chapter book series, MariVi the Master Navigator. Now available in both English and Spanish at Amazon and wearemarivi.com. The highly anticipated fourth installment continues to follow MariVi, a bilingual third grader, as she navigates life between two cultures—each with its own language, traditions, and expectations.

In All Aboard, MariVi takes on new challenges, from competing in a Spelling Bee to bonding with her elders over a game of dominoes. A key moment arises when she meets Miriam, a biracial classmate who also speaks Spanish. When Miriam’s mother unexpectedly speaks to MariVi in Spanish, she feels self-conscious, worried how her non-Spanish-speaking friends might react. This sparks an emotional journey in which MariVi questions what it truly means to belong—and whether embracing her full identity will help her feel more connected to others.

Twena, who grew up in New Orleans with immigrant parents from Spain and Cuba, draws from her personal experiences to tell a story that’s authentic, relatable, and uplifting. “This book is a tribute to the beauty of bilingualism and the deep cultural connections that shape who we are,” says Twena. “I want young readers to see themselves in MariVi’s journey—as a reflection and a celebration of their bicultural identity.”

Illustrated by Amy E. Ubelhor, All Aboard brings MariVi’s world to life with warm, expressive artwork that complements the emotional depth of the story.

The MariVi the Master Navigator series is more than a collection of books—it’s a platform for bicultural children who serve as “master navigators” for their families, often taking on the role of interpreters and cultural bridges. The series has expanded into a YouTube animated video series (@wearemarivi) and the podcast Navigating Dos Mares, which shares stories of growing up between cultures.

