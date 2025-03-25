AgriForce Growing Systems to Deliver Keynote at Mining Disrupt 2025

Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, Florida, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. is proud to announce its participation as keynote speaker at Mining Disrupt 2025, described as the world’s premier Bitcoin mining conference, taking place March 25–27 at the Broward Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

AgriForce CEO Jolie Kahn will take part in a March 26th panel at 11:35 AM titled “Hash Wars: Centralized vs. Decentralized Mining – Who Wins the Future of Bitcoin?” where she will share insights on the evolving dynamics of the mining landscape. Later that day, at 3:55 PM, AgriForce will deliver a keynote presentation highlighting the Company’s innovative approach to modular mining infrastructure and the integration of agricultural colocation — a unique convergence of sustainability, energy efficiency, and technological innovation.

Mining Disrupt 2025 promises to be a landmark event, uniting industry leaders, innovators, and investors for two full days of cutting-edge discussions, networking, and discovery.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative business models, AgriFORCE aims to deliver value for shareholders while creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems.

