Caisse Française de Financement Local: Communiqué de mise à disposition du RFA Caffil 2024

Paris, March 25, 2025

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2024 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 25, 2025, and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/.

The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2024 will be available around mid-April 2025 on the website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/.

Attachments