Little Canada is making it even easier to celebrate the best the country has to offer, with discounted Sunday tickets and free mini billboard ads for Canadian-owned businesses





(Maurice the Moose stands with Hamilton’s steelworkers in Little Golden Horseshoe, photo credit: Little Canada)

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada finds itself under a global spotlight, Canadians are rallying together and responding the best way we know how; with resilience, a sense of humour, and a uniting sense of national pride. Spanning 45,000 square feet in the heart of downtown Toronto, Little Canada shrinks the distance from coast to coast to make it possible for Canadians to explore and appreciate the country’s vast geography in miniature form, highlighting thousands of big stories and iconic scenes in a unique and immersive way.

“Canada is a nation that thrives on collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation, and Little Canada is a showcase of our country's greatest strengths under one roof,” says president and CEO Brad Ford. “No matter what the future brings, Canadians will meet each challenge with resilience and solidarity. We're proud to create a space where people can come together and experience the remarkable moments, stories and landscapes that set our country apart."

From now until the end of April, guests can receive 25% off the price of admission for timed Sunday tickets* to see Canada as they’ve never seen it before, discovering hidden gems and deepening their understanding of the continuing national story through conversation, learning, and the joy of seeing familiar landmarks brought to life in spectacular miniature form.

In support of national calls to prioritize and patronize local businesses, Little Canada is also launching the Mini Media Made In Canada Spotlight**, an ongoing initiative designed to celebrate Canadian-owned businesses by enhancing their footprint and helping to solidify their brands as an integral part of Canadian culture.

Each month, a different Canadian-owned business will be chosen to receive a free month-long ad placement on all five of Little Canada's Mini Media digital billboards, placed across high-traffic areas of the “country” (valued at $10,000), to give them a creative and accessible way to explore out-of-home advertising.

Submissions for the Mini Media ‘Made In Canada Spotlight’ are open to Canadian brands by filling out the form HERE .





(Find North Halton Reserve on Little Canada’s digital billboards as April’s Made In Canada Spotlight, photo credit: Little Canada)

The first Made in Canada Spotlight is shining on North Halton Reserve’s Paul and Karin West from Georgetown, Ontario, whose family-run sugar bush produces Little Batch maple syrup. You’ll find the Little Batch and North Halton Reserve logos lit up on the Mini Media digital billboards throughout April, and you can pick up a little bottle of their small batch, sustainably made maple syrup in the Little Canada gift shop all year.

Little Canada is open seven days a week, and features seven distinct destinations including Little Niagara, Little Toronto, Little Golden Horseshoe, Little Ottawa, Pétit Québec, Little East Coast and the newly launched Little West Coast. Little North is set to debut later this year, with Little Rockies and Little Prairies soon to follow.

*Terms and Conditions: 25% discount on Sunday admission timed tickets booked for children, students, adults and seniors. Limit of up to 4 tickets per purchase. Offer is available online and cannot be combined with any other promotion or offer. Check operating hours at www.little-canada.ca.

**Canadian-owned brands can submit their brands for consideration by filling out this form. Little Canada will aim to feature businesses of different sizes, sectors and services from across the country, and will contact selected businesses to confirm and coordinate their ad placements. For more information on Mini Media, please visit www.little-canada.ca/minimedia.

ABOUT LITTLE CANADA

Voted Ontario's Attraction of the Year for three consecutive years (2022-2024), Little Canada is a unique visitor experience that showcases the stories and landscapes of Canada through the art of miniature. Little Canada features seven destinations, including Little Niagara, Little Toronto, Little Golden Horseshoe, Little Ottawa, Pétit Québec, Little East Coast and the newly launched Little West Coast, with Little North set to debut in 2025. From coast to coast to coast, Little Canada invites you to see Canada as you’ve never seen it before.

