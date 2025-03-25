India Captive Power Generation Industry Report 2025: Market Witnessing a Significant Shift Toward Renewable-based CPPs

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Captive Power Generation Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The captive power generation market in India was valued at INR 1.18 trillion in 2024 and is expected to reach INR 1.74 trillion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.55% during the 2025-2029 forecast period.



India's captive power generation market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by industrial expansion and energy security concerns. With industries seeking reliable and cost-effective power solutions, captive power plants (CPPs) offer autonomy, efficiency, and sustainability. Government policies supporting industrial self-sufficiency, coupled with India's ambitious 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity target by 2030, are further accelerating CPP adoption. The market is witnessing increased deployment of renewable-based CPPs, hybrid power solutions, and digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency.



Market insights:



India's captive power generation capacity currently exceeds 11,000 MW, primarily serving industrial sectors such as steel, cement, and textiles. Many CPPs operate at low-capacity utilization, highlighting opportunities for optimization. State governments, such as Maharashtra and Kerala, have introduced policies to maximize captive power potential.

The demand-supply gap in grid electricity is a key driver, prompting industries to adopt CPPs for cost savings and uninterrupted power supply. The rise of renewable energy-based CPPs, driven by falling solar and wind energy costs, is a significant shift. The National Electricity Plan encourages industrial consumers to integrate renewable energy into CPPs, aligning with India's decarbonization goals.



Market influencers:



India's captive power generation market is primarily driven by favourable government policies, rising industrial electricity demand, and cost advantages. The Electricity Act has eased regulatory norms, allowing industries to establish captive power plants (CPPs) with fewer restrictions, boosting private participation. With industrial power tariffs rising, many companies are switching to CPPs, achieving up to 30% cost savings. The push for renewable integration under the 500 GW non-fossil fuel target is accelerating the adoption of solar, wind, and hybrid CPPs.

However, challenges include high initial investment costs, complex regulatory structures, and fuel supply constraints. States with restrictive wheeling and banking policies further limit the expansion of captive power generation, making long-term financial feasibility a concern for smaller industries.



Market trends:



The market is experiencing a significant shift toward renewable-based CPPs, as solar and wind costs decline, and government incentives make clean energy adoption more attractive. Hybrid CPPs with battery storage are gaining popularity, ensuring continuous power supply even in variable generation conditions.

Digitalization is transforming CPP operations, with industries leveraging AI-driven energy management systems and IoT-enabled grids to enhance efficiency. Group captive models are emerging, allowing multiple industries to co-invest in CPPs, reducing costs and regulatory burdens. Additionally, green hydrogen-powered captive plants are being explored as part of India's net-zero commitments, positioning CPPs as a key enabler of the country's energy transition.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Captive Power Generation Market in India - An Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2024 - 2029e)

4.2. Current Market Scenario

4.3. All India Captive Power Capacity and Generation



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Challenges



Chapter 6: Market Opportunities

6.1. Rising Investments in Nuclear Power

6.2. Shift Toward Renewable Energy Sources



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Government Initiatives



Chapter 8: Market Trends

8.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 9: Competitive landscape

9.1. Adani Power Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

9.2. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

9.3. DCM Shriram Limited

9.4. Infosys Limited

9.5. KPI Green Energy Limited

9.6. Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T)

9.7. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

9.8. Tata Power Limited

9.9. CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Private Limited

9.10. Jindal Power Limited



Chapter 10: Recent Developments

