AI CERTs Launches 20+ New Role-Based AI and Blockchain Certification Programs to Close the AI Skills Gap

New York, NY , March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI CERTs has recently unveiled over 20 new role-based AI and Blockchain certification programs, increasing the total portfolio to 44 certifications, to address the growing AI skills gap and help professionals and businesses stay competitive in the digital economy. These certifications provide focused, industry-recognized training for corporate employees, engineers, subject matter experts, and professionals seeking to future-proof their careers in an AI-powered world.

The Urgent Need for AI Skills Development

AI adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. In 2025, the AI market is projected to reach $243.72 billion, growing at 26.67% annually (Statista). Yet, 75% of executives report that AI skills shortages hinder adoption (IBM Global AI Adoption Index). By 2030, AI is expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy (PwC), making AI proficiency a crucial factor in career success.

At the same time, nearly 60% of employees will need significant upskilling to work effectively in AI-augmented roles (World Economic Forum). Businesses that fail to equip their workforce with AI capabilities risk losing ground to more agile, AI-enabled competitors.

How AI CERTs Certifications Bridge the AI Skills Gap

AI CERTs’ role-based certifications provide hands-on, job-aligned training, empowering professionals with the practical skills required to drive AI innovation. These programs are tailored to real-world job functions across industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

Key highlights include:

- Role-Specific Training: Certifications aligned with job roles in AI development, AI project management, blockchain integration, AI governance, and more.

- Hands-On, Practical Learning: Project-based training ensures learners can apply AI skills immediately in real-world scenarios.

- Enterprise-Recognized Credentials: AI CERTs certifications are backed by industry leaders, providing professionals with a trusted credential to showcase AI expertise.

- Workforce Transformation for Businesses: Organizations can future-proof their workforce, driving innovation, efficiency, and digital transformation.

Why AI CERTs?

“We are on a mission to empower professionals and businesses with the AI and blockchain skills they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world,” said Russell Sarder, Chairman & CEO, AI CERTs. “With AI reshaping industries, our certifications provide a competitive advantage, ensuring professionals can leverage these technologies effectively while helping companies accelerate AI adoption.”

Future-Proof Your Career or Workforce Today

With another 40+ additional certifications in development, AI CERTs continues to expand its training offerings to meet workforce demands. Whether you’re an individual looking to upskill or a business seeking to train employees in AI, now is the time to take action.

- For professionals : Advance your career with in-demand AI and blockchain certifications. Explore certifications programs at www.aicerts.ai .

: Advance your career with in-demand AI and blockchain certifications. www.aicerts.ai - For businesses: Ensure your workforce is AI-ready. Explore job-role bundles at www.aicerts.ai/role-based-solution/.

About AI CERTs

AI CERTs provides role-based AI and blockchain certifications designed to meet ISO 17024:2012 standards, ensuring credibility and industry relevance. Our training programs bridge the gap between theory and hands-on application, offering practical, real-world learning experiences to prepare professionals for AI-powered careers.

To learn more about AI CERTs and available certifications, visit www.aicerts.ai.





Press inquiries

AI CERTs

https://www.aicerts.ai/

Chintan Dave

dave@aicerts.io



