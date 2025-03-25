The Digital Chamber Releases U.S. Blockchain Roadmap

Washington, D.C., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Chamber (TDC), the nation’s voice for the blockchain industry, today released the U.S. Blockchain Roadmap: a bold policy framework to ensure the United States remains the global leader in economic competitiveness, national security, and digital innovation.



Blockchain is more than a financial innovation—it is foundational infrastructure for the digital age. From modernizing financial systems and securing energy independence to strengthening cybersecurity and supply chains, blockchain technology will underpin the next era of American power and prosperity.



This roadmap provides a strategic blueprint for Congress and the White House to lead in blockchain development and harness its full potential to advance core national priorities.



The release of the roadmap follows last week’s leadership transition announcement, inwhich Founder Perianne Boring was named Chair of the Board of Directors and President Cody Carbone was announced as incoming CEO, effective in April. The paper builds onthat transition by outlining the organization’s long-term vision for national blockchain leadership and a bold policy agenda for the future.



"This roadmap is a call to action," said Cody Carbone, President and incoming CEO. "It laysout a clear plan for how policymakers can embrace blockchain to solve the U.S.’ mostpressing issues. TDC is equipped right now to lead the charge in Washington to enact these changes."



The U.S. Blockchain Roadmap includes policy recommendations across six pillars:



• Strengthening financial stability through digital assets

• Protecting financial freedom and decentralization

• Leading global capital markets with regulatory clarity

• Advancing energy security through Bitcoin mining



• Modernizing the U.S. banking system

• Exploring blockchain applications for government innovation and national security



The roadmap also calls for the enactment of the BITCOIN Act, passage of stablecoin legislation, the development of a self-regulatory organization for digital assets, a reform ofthe Federal Reserve’s master account process, an overhaul of the Bank Secrecy Act toprotect American privacy, and a number of other policy recommendations. The framework also proposes the creation of an R&D fund to explore how blockchain can enhance government operations, improve fiscal oversight, and strengthen national security.

"For the first time, we have the political will and alignment necessary to lead in the digital asset era," said Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO of The Digital Chamber, and incoming Chair of the Board. "This roadmap provides the strategic direction to turn momentum into action and ensure the United States leads the world in blockchain innovation."



The release of the roadmap comes ahead of the DC Blockchain Summit, where Boring andCarbone will outline The Digital Chamber’s vision during a fireside chat titled "Beyond Defense: The Digital Chamber’s Vision for the Next Decade."



“This roadmap is exactly what the United States needs to secure its place as the dominantnation for digital asset innovation and to become the Bitcoin Superpower of the World. The Digital Chamber is leading the way to achieve meaningful reforms in Washington, D.C. thatwill allow us to win the ‘space race’ for the future of finance.” -- Jason Les, CEO, Riot Platforms, Inc.



"The U.S. Blockchain Roadmap isn’t just a policy document—it’s a turning point. For the first time, there’s real momentum in Washington to back builders instead of blockingthem. At Cryptex, we’ve spent years proving that decentralized finance can be secure,scalable, and meaningful. This roadmap gives innovators the oxygen we need to lead—not just in crypto, but in the future of global finance itself.” -- Joseph Sticco, Co-Founder, Cryptex Finance



“It’s a pivotal moment for our industry as the U.S. charts a clear course for blockchain anddigital asset policy. We welcome this roadmap as a strong step toward greater regulatory clarity – benefiting innovators, investors, and users globally.” -- Dominik Schiener, Chairman of the Board of Directors, IOTA Foundation



"Zero Hash fundamentally believes that digital assets are a technology, not an asset class. As such, we're aligned with the Chamber's US Blockchain Roadmap, which, at its core, represents this truth. The U.S. needs to modernize its financial services laws and clarify the regulatory lines associated with the deployment of digital asset technology to further solidify the United States as the crypto capital of the world and to further ready our economy for the next digital revolution." -- Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO, Zero Hash



"Bitcoin mining is a critical pillar of U.S. energy security and technological leadership. This roadmap lays out a strong vision to ensure clear, consistent regulations, promote energy abundance, and safeguard American dominance in this strategic sector. Strengthening domestic mining capacity not only secures our financial sovereignty but also fortifies national security by reducing reliance on foreign-controlled digital infrastructure. This is the bold action we need to maintain our leadership in the global digital economy." -- Fred Thiel, CEO and Chairman, MARA



"I'm excited to be part of the momentum around finally getting positive motion on regulatory clarity for crypto." -- Katherine Dowling, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.



"As we enter the golden age of financial innovation, it's imperative that blockchain remains at the forefront of American strategic policy. Blockchains will improve transparency, privacy rights, and innovation in all of our digital systems, and this roadmap is an excellent start in turning that vision into a reality." -- Tarek Mansour, CEO, Kalshi



