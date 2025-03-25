RED Mountain Drops Episode One of Cinematic Mini-Series Ahead of New Bike Park Launch

ROSSLAND, British Columbia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is officially on: RED Mountain Resort is set to open its brand-new lift-accessed bike park on June 21, 2025—and to build the stoke and share what they’ve been up to, they’ve just released Episode One of a stunning 2-part video mini-series, “Standing on the Shoulders.”

The launch of this cinematic series lands in tandem with the debut of the brand-new RED Mountain Bike Park website, now live with the trail map, pricing, FAQ, and all the details for riders ready to gear up.

But this isn’t just any promo.

Episode One: “Of Legends” dives deep into the heart of mountain biking in the Kootenays—an ode to the roots, the pioneers, and the raw trail-building energy that helped shape the sport in Rossland and beyond. More than just announcing a new lift-accessed park, RED is honouring a legacy—one that spans decades, thousands of vertical feet, and a passionate community that’s helped put this region on the global mountain biking map.

“It’s hard to know where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been.” That’s the theme behind this beautifully shot and soul-stirring Episode One of “Standing on the Shoulders,” highlighting the rich mountain bike culture that gave rise to both legendary athletes and epic trails of the Kootenays.

Partnering with the world-renowned Gravity Logic—the top-tier name in bike park development—RED is building a world-class riding experience that celebrates every style and skill level. From first-timers to seasoned shredders, the RED Mountain Bike Park is designed to be a destination where beginners feel like pros, and pros still find challenge and progression.

This multi-million-dollar project isn’t just about a bike park—it’s about building a year-round hub of adventure. “The RED Bike Park is poised to be the cornerstone for the community of Rossland, the promotion of local tourism, outdoor recreation in the Kootenays, and to elevate Rossland as the premier destination four-season basecamp for a multitude of outdoor experiences,” says General Manager, Andrew Lunt.

The excitement around the bike park and Episode One release is just the start. Episode Two drops this April, turning the focus toward the terrain itself—offering an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the design, build, and brilliance of the Gravity Logic crew as they bring RED’s bold biking vision to life.

Until then, catch the full stoke of Episode One: “Of Legends”, live at redresort.com/bikepark/, and start planning for an unforgettable summer on two wheels.





About RED Mountain Resort: Fiercely independent RED Mountain Resort, is located in Rossland, BC and home to one of the most significant single terrain expansions of the 21st century. Only minutes over the USA border in the snowy Kootenay mountains, guests love our unpretentious vibes as much as our massive terrain—3,850 acres—that puts us in the Top 10, size-wise, in North America. We have 3K ft of vert drop, pay-per-run in-bounds cat-skiing, 5 skiable peaks, famous tree runs, Ikon Pass access, a brand-new summer bike park, and claim to Canada’s #1 Ski Town two years in a row. We were once under the radar, now we’re the Next Big Thing.

