Lawmatics Achieves SOC 2 & HIPAA Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

San Diego, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading growth platform for law firms, proudly announces its achievement of Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance, verified by an independent auditor. This assessment affirms that Lawmatics adheres to the highest standards of data security, availability, and confidentiality.

“For firms handling sensitive data, like personal injury practices managing medical records, strong security is mission-critical,” said Matt Spiegel, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lawmatics. “Law firms don’t have to choose between using powerful cloud technology and protecting their clients’ data. Lawmatics makes sure they get both.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 verification requires companies to implement rigorous controls around security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A Type 2 assessment evaluates the effectiveness of these policies over an extended period, ensuring continuous adherence to best practices.

Separately, HIPAA sets strict guidelines for how organizations handle protected health information. HIPAA compliance ensures that any law firm handling medical or health-related legal matters can confidently use the platform while knowing their data is safeguarded to the highest industry standards.

“We’ve built our platform with security at its core,” said Krijn van der Raadt, chief technology officer for Lawmatics. “Achieving SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance isn’t just about meeting industry standards — it’s about giving our customers peace of mind that their data is secure, no matter what.”

