Annual General Meeting - Summary

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S was held today, Wednesday March 19, 2025.



Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting



• Approval of the audited Annual Report 2024, including the Board of Director’s proposal that this year’s profits are transferred to retained comprehensive income. Consequently, no dividend will be distributed.

• Discharge of Management and the Board of Directors from their liabilities.

• Approval of the Remuneration Report 2024 (advisory vote).

• The Board of Director’s proposal for remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2025.



Elections

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Peter Nilsson, Are Dragesund, Franck Falezan, Bengt Thorsson, Viveka Ekberg, and Ole Kristian Jødahl were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.



As proposed by the Board of Directors, Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected both as auditor of the Company and as auditor for sustainability purposes.



Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors’ proposal for amendments to the Remuneration Policy was approved.



Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

At the constituting Board meeting, the Board elected Peter Nilsson as Chair and Are Dragesund as Deputy Chair. Viveka Ekberg was elected as Chair of the Audit Committee and Bengt Thorsson was elected as ordinary member. Peter Nilsson was elected as Chair of the Nomination Committee while Are Dragesund was elected as ordinary member. Peter Nilsson was elected as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Ole Kristian Jødahl was elected as ordinary member.



Contacts

Investor Relations: Cameron Hayes +45 2271 6217

Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

Attachment