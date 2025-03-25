Delinea Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2025 CRN® Partner Program Guide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a 5-Star Award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

Delinea was recognized for several enhancements made to its partner program in 2024, including the launch of a new partner portal. This portal provides a centralized hub for partners to drive revenue growth and deliver more value to customers through resources like comprehensive training materials, sales tools, and marketing collateral. Delinea has also expanded its partner ecosystem and driven greater collaboration by embracing cloud marketplaces as a key sales channel, supporting multi-cloud strategies, co-marketing, and joint promotions.

“Earning a 5-star rating is a testament to our long-term commitment to partners, ensuring they are armed with the right tools and educational materials to support their customers’ identity security needs, no matter where they are in their journey,” said Kara Trovato, vice president of Channel Sales and one of CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs. “This is especially important at a time when the cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving in the age of AI as businesses are grappling with the explosion of human and machine identities. We have lots in store for our partners in 2025 as we supercharge our training and enablement offerings even more so they can support their customers with seamless, intelligent identity security.”

For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

“Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence.”

The 2025 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2025 issue of CRN and published online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about Delinea’s partner program and become a partner, visit www.delinea.com/partners.

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea’s leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a guaranteed 99.99% uptime, Delinea delivers robust security and operational efficiency without complexity. Learn more about Delinea on delinea.com, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.