Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S on 25 March 2025

At the annual general meeting, the management's review was presented, and the annual report for 2024 was approved, including the Supervisory Board's proposal for a dividend payment of DKK 24 per share, corresponding to DKK 1,543m.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. item c (remuneration report) and item d (remuneration to the Shareholders’ Representatives and the Supervisory Board) were both adopted.

The Supervisory Board's motion to the effect that the Bank be authorised to acquire own shares (item e of the agenda) was adopted.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. items f.1-f.3 of the agenda (motions of amendments to the Articles of Association) were all adopted. As the members in general meeting with a right to vote represented less than 90% of the share capital, an Extraordinary General Meeting is hereby called for the purpose of final adoption of the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be given in a separate corporate announcement and will be available at Jyske Bank’s website.

Elected as new Shareholders' Representatives (item g.1 of the agenda):

Electoral Region North:

Diana Østergaard, Herning

Steen Hintze, Skive Electoral Region South:

Camilla Avlbjerg Christiansen, Kolding

Eva Berner, Faaborg

Jesper Norup, Vejle

Lisbeth Henricksen, Havndal

Pia Møller Rasmussen, Copenhagen Electoral Region East:

Christel Arpalice Piron, Solrød Strand

Lars Andersen, Fuglebjerg

The 27 Shareholders' Representatives who sought re-election were all re-elected.

The two Supervisory Board members, Lisbeth Holm and Glenn Söderholm, were both re-elected (item g.2 of the agenda).

In addition, EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected under item h.1 of the agenda as well as re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab under item h.2 of the agenda.

At the subsequent meeting of the Shareholders' Representatives, Birgitte Haurum was elected, and Anker Laden-Andersen was re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board elected Kurt Bligaard Pedersen as its chairman and Anker Laden-Andersen as its deputy chairman.

Contact person: CFO, Finance, Birger Krøgh Nielsen, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.



