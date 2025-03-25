Avocados Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Major and Innovative Companies including Del Rey Avocado, Oppy, AustChilli, West Pak Avocado, Duclos Farms, Calavo Growers, Costa, Westfalia Fruit & more

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avocados Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The avocados market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $19.37 billion in 2024 to $21.32 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of the health benefits, nutritious and low in calorie food, increasing demand for organic goods, growth in infant food segment, changing dietary habits.



The avocados market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $30.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift in avocado-based products sales from brick-and-mortar stores to eCommerce platforms, rising adoption of organic food products, rise in avocado-based snacks, convenience foods, and products, growing demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food products, increasing demand for exotic fruits and vegetables.

Major trends in the forecast period include trend towards healthier eating habits, versatility in food and beverage applications, technological advancements in food processing and packaging, expansion of avocado-based beauty and personal care products, increasing trend of veganism and vegetarianism.



The rising awareness of health benefits is poised to drive the growth of the avocado market in the foreseeable future. This increased awareness stems from a growing interest in preventive healthcare, escalating healthcare costs, and a heightened recognition of lifestyle choices' impact on preventing chronic diseases. Avocados are rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins (including vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin E, and B vitamins), minerals (like potassium, magnesium, and copper), and dietary fiber, all of which contribute significantly to overall health and well-being.



Major players in the avocado market are actively developing new varieties using advanced technologies like high-pressure processing (HPP) to ensure the production of high-quality avocados. High-pressure processing (HPP) is a food preservation technique involving subjecting packaged food products to elevated levels of hydrostatic pressure, typically ranging from 100 to 800 megapascals (MPa). This process helps inactivating harmful microorganisms and enzymes while preserving the nutritional quality, flavor, and texture of the food. For instance, Halls Fresh Produce, a South Africa-based food company, introduced the Naked Avocado in October 2023. The Naked Avocado is a fresh offering designed to minimize waste and provide consistently ripe, pre-prepared avocados. Utilizing high-pressure processing (HPP) technology, this product extends its refrigerated shelf life to one month, ensuring freshness and quality for consumers.



In March 2024, Unifrutti Group, a UAE-based fresh fruit distributor, made strategic acquisitions by acquiring Bomarea and AvoAmerica Peru. This move is aimed at strengthening Unifrutti's presence in Peru and enhancing its diverse fruit selection with premium blueberries and avocados. Bomarea and AvoAmerica Peru are Peru-based companies specializing in premium blueberry and avocado plantations and distribution, aligning with Unifrutti's commitment to providing high-quality fruits to consumers.



Major companies operating in the avocados market report are Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.; Calavo Growers Inc.; Mission Produce Inc.; Costa Group; Westfalia Fruit; Emrald Produce Ltd; The Horton Fruit Company; Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc; Oppy; Superior Food Company; Brooks Tropicals Holding, Inc.; Henry Avocado Corporation; AustChilli Group; Simpson Farms; West Pak Avocado Inc.; McDaniel Fruit Co.; Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V.; Duclos Farms; Melissas World Variety Produce Inc.; Shanley Farms; Empacadora Avehass S.A. de C.V.; Greenyard NV; Olivado EPZ Limited; JBR Avocados.



Report Scope



This report focuses on avocados market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Hass Avocado; Other Types

2) By Form: Fresh; Processed

3) By Application: Food; Cosmetic; Medical; Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B); Business-To-Consumers (B2C)



Subsegments:



1) By Hass Avocado: Conventional Hass Avocado; Organic Hass Avocado

2) By Other Types: Fuerte Avocado; Bacon Avocado; Pinkerton Avocado; Reed Avocado; Other Avocado Types



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $30.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Avocados Market Characteristics



3. Avocados Market Trends and Strategies



4. Avocados Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Covid and Recovery on the Market



5. Global Avocados Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Avocados PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Avocados Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Avocados Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Avocados Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Avocados Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Avocados Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Avocados Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hass Avocado

Other Types

6.2. Global Avocados Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Fresh

Processed

6.3. Global Avocados Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Food

Cosmetic

Medical

Other Applications

6.4. Global Avocados Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumers (B2C)

6.5. Global Avocados Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hass Avocado, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Conventional Hass Avocado

Organic Hass Avocado

6.6. Global Avocados Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Fuerte Avocado

Bacon Avocado

Pinkerton Avocado

Reed Avocado

Other Avocado Types

7. Avocados Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Avocados Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Avocados Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Avocados Market Analysis

30. Avocados Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Avocados Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Avocados Market Company Profiles

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Calavo Growers Inc.

Mission Produce Inc.

Costa Group

Westfalia Fruit

31. Avocados Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Emrald Produce Ltd

the Horton Fruit Company

Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc

Oppy

Superior Food Company

Brooks Tropicals Holding, Inc.

Henry Avocado Corporation

AustChilli Group

Simpson Farms

West Pak Avocado Inc.

McDaniel Fruit Co.

Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V.

Duclos Farms

Melissas World Variety Produce Inc.

Shanley Farms

32. Global Avocados Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Avocados Market



34. Recent Developments in the Avocados Market



35. Avocados Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies





