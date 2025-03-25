Electrocardiogram Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis 2025-2031, with Focus on GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Philips Healthcare and more

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrocardiogram Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis | Global | 2025-2031 | MedCore | Includes: ECG Monitor Market and ECG Electrode Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% to reach $1.9 billion by 2031. The market includes ECG monitors and ECG electrodes, with growth largely driven by technological advancements, increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and the rising adoption of remote monitoring solutions.



The ECG monitoring market is segmented into:

ECG Monitors

Resting ECG

Stress Testing

Holter Monitoring

ECG Electrodes

Market Insights

Unit Sales & Average Selling Prices

Market Size & Growth Trends

Procedure Numbers

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2031

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles & Product Portfolios

Market Trends

Rising demand for remote patient monitoring and wireless ECG devices

Adoption of AI-based ECG interpretation software

Integration of ECG data management systems with hospital information systems (HIS)

Development of disposable and single-use ECG electrodes to reduce infection risks

Increasing use of Holter monitors for long-term cardiac monitoring

Market Share Insights



Top Competitors in the Global ECG Monitoring Market (2024):



GE Healthcare

Market leader in ECG monitors with strong product offerings across resting ECG, stress testing, and Holter monitors. The company also excels in integrating ECG systems with PACS and HIS.

Cardinal Health

Second-leading competitor due to its dominant position in the ECG electrode segment. The company strengthened its market position through the 2017 acquisition of Medtronic's patient recovery business (including Covidien ECG electrodes) for $6.1 billion.

Philips Healthcare

Strong presence in the Holter monitor market with feature-rich devices and efficient Holter scanners. Philips Healthcare also leverages its PACS and HIS capabilities to integrate ECG data management systems.

Global Research Scope

Regions Covered: North America: Canada, United States Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia Western Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom Central & Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, Turkey Middle East: Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea Africa: Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2031

Historical Data: 2021-2023

Quantitative Coverage

Market Size

Market Shares

Market Forecasts

Market Growth Rates

Procedure Numbers

Units Sold

Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Coverage

Market Growth Trends

Market Limiters

Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors

Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles

Product Portfolios

FDA Recalls

Disruptive Technologies

Disease Overviews

Company Coverage includes:

3M

Lanaform

A&D Medical

Leonard Lang

Abbott

Lessa

Adroit Medical Systems

LG CNS

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Luckcome

Advantage Home Telehealth

Masimo

AEON Global

McKesson

Aerotel Medical

MedDyne

Ambio Health

Mediaid Inc

Ambu

Mediana

AMD Global Telemedicine

Medico Electrodes

Amwell

Medicomp systems

Analogic Corporation

Medifit Instruments

Atys Medical

Medis

August Surgical

MEDISANA GmbH

B. Braun

Medisante AG

Baxter

Meditrace

Becton Dickinson

Medlab GmbH

Belmont

Medline

Beurer

Medocity

Biocare

Medtronic

Biolight

Mennen Medical

Bionen

Microlife

Bionet

Micromed

Biotronik

Midmark

Constant Care Technology

Pirrone

Contec Medical Systems

Polymap Wireless

Cooper Surgical

Premier Value

Criticare Systems

Progetti Medical

Daray Medical

Promed Medical

Datascope

Prothia

Deltex Medical

Qardio

Devon Medical

Retia Medical

Dexcom

RGB Medical

DIXION

RMS Medical

Docobo Ltd

Rochester Medical

Dormo

Rudolf Riester

Drager Medical

Samsung

EBNeuro

Santamedical

EDAN Instruments

Schiller

EGI

ScottCare

Electro Geodesics

Seca

Elmiko

SEI EMG S.r.l

EMD Biomedical

Shimmer

EMS Biomedical

Siemens

Enthermics

Spacelabs Healthcare

Entra Health

Spengler

Esaote

Spes Medica

Fukuda Denshi

Startech

GE Healthcare

Stryker

