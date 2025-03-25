Electrocardiogram Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis 2025-2031, with Focus on GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Philips Healthcare and more

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrocardiogram Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis | Global | 2025-2031 | MedCore | Includes: ECG Monitor Market and ECG Electrode Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% to reach $1.9 billion by 2031. The market includes ECG monitors and ECG electrodes, with growth largely driven by technological advancements, increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and the rising adoption of remote monitoring solutions.
The ECG monitoring market is segmented into:
- ECG Monitors
- Resting ECG
- Stress Testing
- Holter Monitoring
- ECG Electrodes
Market Insights
- Unit Sales & Average Selling Prices
- Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2031
- Competitive Analysis
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles & Product Portfolios
Market Trends
- Rising demand for remote patient monitoring and wireless ECG devices
- Adoption of AI-based ECG interpretation software
- Integration of ECG data management systems with hospital information systems (HIS)
- Development of disposable and single-use ECG electrodes to reduce infection risks
- Increasing use of Holter monitors for long-term cardiac monitoring
Market Share Insights
Top Competitors in the Global ECG Monitoring Market (2024):
GE Healthcare
- Market leader in ECG monitors with strong product offerings across resting ECG, stress testing, and Holter monitors. The company also excels in integrating ECG systems with PACS and HIS.
Cardinal Health
- Second-leading competitor due to its dominant position in the ECG electrode segment. The company strengthened its market position through the 2017 acquisition of Medtronic's patient recovery business (including Covidien ECG electrodes) for $6.1 billion.
Philips Healthcare
- Strong presence in the Holter monitor market with feature-rich devices and efficient Holter scanners. Philips Healthcare also leverages its PACS and HIS capabilities to integrate ECG data management systems.
Global Research Scope
- Regions Covered:
- North America: Canada, United States
- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia
- Western Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom
- Central & Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, Turkey
- Middle East: Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
- Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea
- Africa: Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2025-2031
- Historical Data: 2021-2023
Quantitative Coverage
- Market Size
- Market Shares
- Market Forecasts
- Market Growth Rates
- Procedure Numbers
- Units Sold
- Average Selling Prices
Qualitative Coverage
- Market Growth Trends
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles
- Product Portfolios
- FDA Recalls
- Disruptive Technologies
- Disease Overviews
Company Coverage includes:
- 3M
- Lanaform
- A&D Medical
- Leonard Lang
- Abbott
- Lessa
- Adroit Medical Systems
- LG CNS
- Advanced Brain Monitoring
- Luckcome
- Advantage Home Telehealth
- Masimo
- AEON Global
- McKesson
- Aerotel Medical
- MedDyne
- Ambio Health
- Mediaid Inc
- Ambu
- Mediana
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- Medico Electrodes
- Amwell
- Medicomp systems
- Analogic Corporation
- Medifit Instruments
- Atys Medical
- Medis
- August Surgical
- MEDISANA GmbH
- B. Braun
- Medisante AG
- Baxter
- Meditrace
- Becton Dickinson
- Medlab GmbH
- Belmont
- Medline
- Beurer
- Medocity
- Biocare
- Medtronic
- Biolight
- Mennen Medical
- Bionen
- Microlife
- Bionet
- Micromed
- Biotronik
- Midmark
- Constant Care Technology
- Pirrone
- Contec Medical Systems
- Polymap Wireless
- Cooper Surgical
- Premier Value
- Criticare Systems
- Progetti Medical
- Daray Medical
- Promed Medical
- Datascope
- Prothia
- Deltex Medical
- Qardio
- Devon Medical
- Retia Medical
- Dexcom
- RGB Medical
- DIXION
- RMS Medical
- Docobo Ltd
- Rochester Medical
- Dormo
- Rudolf Riester
- Drager Medical
- Samsung
- EBNeuro
- Santamedical
- EDAN Instruments
- Schiller
- EGI
- ScottCare
- Electro Geodesics
- Seca
- Elmiko
- SEI EMG S.r.l
- EMD Biomedical
- Shimmer
- EMS Biomedical
- Siemens
- Enthermics
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Entra Health
- Spengler
- Esaote
- Spes Medica
- Fukuda Denshi
- Startech
- GE Healthcare
- Stryker
