Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 17th to March 21st, 2025

Nanterre, March 25th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 17th to March 21st, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 17th to March 21st, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-03-17FR000012548623 769118,038470XPAR
VINCI2025-03-17FR000012548618 586118,073079CEUX
VINCI2025-03-17FR000012548617 108118,162059AQEU
VINCI2025-03-17FR000012548612 537118,128272TQEX
VINCI2025-03-18FR000012548626 594118,753294XPAR
VINCI2025-03-18FR000012548617 410118,822967AQEU
VINCI2025-03-18FR000012548616 885118,984877CEUX
VINCI2025-03-18FR000012548610 511118,900457TQEX
VINCI2025-03-19FR000012548629 759119,386391XPAR
VINCI2025-03-19FR000012548617 432119,326165AQEU
VINCI2025-03-19FR000012548617 009119,310953CEUX
VINCI2025-03-19FR00001254866 800119,335676TQEX
VINCI2025-03-20FR000012548631 755118,769249XPAR
VINCI2025-03-20FR000012548615 259118,862203CEUX
VINCI2025-03-20FR000012548613 157118,837167AQEU
VINCI2025-03-20FR000012548610 829118,851879TQEX
VINCI2025-03-21FR000012548634 245118,544065XPAR
VINCI2025-03-21FR000012548615 366118,529250AQEU
VINCI2025-03-21FR000012548613 385118,532331CEUX
VINCI2025-03-21FR00001254869 004118,555392TQEX
      
  TOTAL357 400118,7263 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

