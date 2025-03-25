Nanterre, March 25th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 17th to March 21st, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 17th to March 21st, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2025-03-17 FR0000125486 23 769 118,038470 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-17 FR0000125486 18 586 118,073079 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-17 FR0000125486 17 108 118,162059 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-17 FR0000125486 12 537 118,128272 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-18 FR0000125486 26 594 118,753294 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-18 FR0000125486 17 410 118,822967 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-18 FR0000125486 16 885 118,984877 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-18 FR0000125486 10 511 118,900457 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-19 FR0000125486 29 759 119,386391 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-19 FR0000125486 17 432 119,326165 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-19 FR0000125486 17 009 119,310953 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-19 FR0000125486 6 800 119,335676 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-20 FR0000125486 31 755 118,769249 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-20 FR0000125486 15 259 118,862203 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-20 FR0000125486 13 157 118,837167 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-20 FR0000125486 10 829 118,851879 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-21 FR0000125486 34 245 118,544065 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-21 FR0000125486 15 366 118,529250 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-21 FR0000125486 13 385 118,532331 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-21 FR0000125486 9 004 118,555392 TQEX TOTAL 357 400 118,7263

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

