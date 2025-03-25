AGCO Issues 60-Day Suspension to Midway Invader in Mississauga Following Fatal Collision

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension to Midway Invader, a licensed establishment located at 6809 Invader Cres in Mississauga, for its role in over-serving a patron who subsequently left the establishment and drove a vehicle in the wrong direction on Highway 427 before tragically dying in a collision.

Following a review, the AGCO has concluded that, prior to the collision, the establishment served the driver of the vehicle excessive amounts of alcohol, violating multiple provisions of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019.

The AGCO has cited the licence holder with the following violations:

Serving Intoxicated Persons: On May 10, 2023, the patron in question was served five double shots of alcohol (10 ounces) within less than half an hour, violating sections 29 and 32 of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019.

On May 10, 2023, the patron in question was served five double shots of alcohol (10 ounces) within less than half an hour, violating sections 29 and 32 of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019. Permitting Intoxication: The licensee permitted intoxication to occur on their premises, in violation of Ontario Regulation 746/21, subsection 43(1).

The licensee permitted intoxication to occur on their premises, in violation of Ontario Regulation 746/21, subsection 43(1). Lack of Required Training: At the time of the incident, the bartender had not completed an approved responsible service training course, as required under Interim Standard section 4.1, section 26.

At the time of the incident, the bartender had not completed an approved responsible service training course, as required under Interim Standard section 4.1, section 26. Serving Alcohol Outside Permitted Hours: The AGCO’s review revealed that the licensee was found to be serving alcohol after 2:00 a.m. on multiple occasions; a violation of Ontario Regulation 746/21, subsection 31(1).



The AGCO holds liquor licensees to high standards for the safe and responsible sale of alcohol. Liquor licence holders must ensure their customers are not served to intoxication or permit intoxication on their premises. It is the responsibility of all licensees to ensure their staff are properly trained to recognize the signs of intoxication.

An establishment served with a Notice of Proposal has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

QUOTES

“Our laws and regulations exist to protect the public and prevent tragedies like this. This incident show the devastating consequences that can result when liquor licence holders do not abide by Ontario’s high standards of responsible service. We will actively monitor Midway Invader's operations to confirm that they have taken concrete measures to ensure the safety of their patrons.”

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

MEDIA CONTACT

AGCO Communications

media@agco.ca

ABOUT THE AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.