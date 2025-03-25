Krishnakumari Alagarsamy’s Co-Authored Book, Secrets of Self-Made Success, Becomes an Amazon Bestseller, Inspiring Financial Independence

Singapore, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krishnakumari Alagarsamy, an investor and advocate for financial independence, co-authors Secrets of Self-Made Success, now an Amazon bestseller, empowering professionals, especially parents, to escape corporate limitations and achieve financial freedom.

Krishnakumari Alagarsamy (Krishna), an investor and advocate for financial empowerment, is celebrating the success of her co-authored book, Secrets of Self-Made Success, which has officially become an Amazon bestseller. Unlike traditional financial guides that focus solely on saving and budgeting, this book offers real-world insights from individuals who have successfully transitioned from paycheck dependency to financial autonomy.

Krishna's chapter, in particular, shares a rare firsthand account of moving from the corporate grind to becoming a self-sustaining investor.

In Secrets of Self-Made Success, Krishna shares her personal journey of breaking free from the traditional work cycle, learning how to leverage investments, and ultimately achieving a life of financial stability and personal freedom.

Her chapter, The Unemployed Investor, challenges the belief that retirement is an age-based milestone. Instead, she highlights how strategic financial planning, alternative investments, and a proactive mindset can unlock financial independence, no matter one's career stage.

For more information, join her community here.

"I used to believe the only path to success was working hard and climbing the corporate ladder," said Krishna. "But I realized wealth isn't about working for money; it's about making money work for you. My goal is to inspire others, especially professionals and parents who feel trapped in their jobs, to take control of their financial future. Krishna's approach integrates property investments, AI-powered crypto-trading, and other business investments, demonstrating the importance of asset accumulation and cash flow generation. Her chapter also draws on principles from The Barefoot Investor and The Compound Effect, reinforcing how small, consistent financial decisions compound into long-term success.

What sets Secrets of Self-Made Success apart from other financial books is its real-world, experience-driven approach. Rather than focusing on theory, the book presents practical, battle-tested strategies from individuals who have successfully navigated the financial landscape. It has resonated with a global audience, earning bestseller status on Amazon as readers seek actionable financial guidance beyond conventional career paths.

A 2024 study by the Certified Financial Planner Board revealed that 46% of millennials prioritise financial independence as their top life goal, underscoring the growing demand for wealth-building strategies like those shared by Krishna. Her book provides valuable insights for professionals looking to break free from financial limitations, reinforcing why financial autonomy is more crucial than ever.

Krishna wishes to extend her help to others to break free from financial constraints, offering insights and community engagement through her Telegram group.

Get a copy of Secrets of Self-Made Success on Amazon today and start one's journey to financial freedom.

About Krishnakumari Alagarsamy

Krishnakumari Alagarsamy is a retired investor and advocate for financial independence. With a background in property investments, AI-driven crypto trading, and experience in other business investments, she has now involved her two young daughters and her husband in her journey.

She wishes to inspire professionals, especially parents, who feel trapped in traditional careers to start whichever point in time they are at in life to real safe and evaluated investment opportunities.

Having achieved financial comfort and personal freedom, she is committed to helping others navigate the path to building passive income. Through her writing and online community, she encourages individuals to take control of their finances, embrace smart investing, and create a life on their own terms.

###

For more information about Krishnakumari Alagarsamy, contact the company here:



Krishnakumari Alagarsamy

Krishnakumari Alagarsamy

+65 9147 0046

jkgs0714@gmail.com

Singapore