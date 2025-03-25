Vision Care for Kids, Families, Seniors, Veterans and the Unhoused to Expand Reversing a National Trend

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angels for Sight, a community-based vision care organization is opening a state-of-the-art vision clinic that will serve thousands of kids, families, seniors, veterans and the unhoused in Los Angeles County. The clinic dedication ceremony will take place on March 28, 2025 in Long Beach, California.

Former State Senator Steven Bradford was instrumental in helping to secure the funding needed to build the new state-of-the-art vision clinic to provide vision care services and glasses to those who have no access to these services. Bradford is a longtime supporter of Angels for Sight, a 501(c)(3) that was launched in his district in 2004.

The California State Budget Allocation approved by Governor Gavin Newsom ensured that countless underserved residents of Los Angeles County would have access to quality vision care.

The opening of this clinic is the culmination of over 20 years of work by countless Angels for Sight supporters and volunteers. Shea Hamilton, the Founder of Angels for Sight, had long hoped to open a larger facility to better serve the community she so loved. The organization had outgrown its original clinic location in Compton which was heavily damaged during the unprecedented rains in 2021. Unfortunately Hamilton died unexpectedly in 2023, just after learning that the much-needed funds to help her realize her dream of creating a larger, state-of-the-art vision clinic was finally going to become a reality.

Jesa Townsend, Executive Director of Angels for Sight shares — “Angels for Sight has long been a beacon of hope, ensuring that essential eye care is a right, not a privilege. Too often overlooked in health equity, it is vital to education, workforce development, and well-being. By fostering partnerships and addressing socioeconomic issues beyond vision care, we strive to build a more just and equitable future. I am honored to build on this legacy, expand access for the most vulnerable, and work alongside our dedicated supporters to create lasting impact.”

The Board of Directors of Angels for Sight subsequently created a new collaboration with the Marshall B. Ketchum University’s (MBKU) Southern California College of Optometry whose students and doctors will be staffing the clinic. Not only will the community be receiving excellent care, but the clinic will also serve as a teaching center helping MBKU’s Southern California College of Optometry graduate students gain hands-on clinical experience under the watchful guidance of faculty doctors.

“This clinic represents everything MBKU stands for,” said Dr. Mark E. Nakano, associate dean of clinical affairs at Marshall B. Ketchum University and the new clinical director at Angels for Sight. “It’s about creating meaningful opportunities for our students to deliver real-world care while uplifting underserved communities. Our partnership with Angels for Sight reflects MBKU’s ongoing mission to prepare future healthcare leaders who are equipped to serve communities with compassion, excellence and commitment.”

The Angels for Sight Vision Clinic Dedication event on March 28th is the culmination of a long journey to provide quality vision care to a number of communities in Los Angeles County — 21 years after the founding of the organization. Members of the community, dignitaries who were instrumental in helping to establish the clinic along with other health-focused organizations serving kids, families, seniors and unhoused individuals will all be in attendance to celebrate this milestone. There will be some very special guests including former State Senator Steven Bradford, along with touching tributes and memorable moments to help Angels for Sight open its doors to the community in its new home.

About Angels for Sight is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community-based organization dedicated and committed to providing free vision screenings, eye examinations and glasses to the uninsured, underserved children, families, seniors, veterans and the unhoused. In 2025 Angels for Sight will expand its impact with the opening of a new state-of-the-art vision clinic in Long Beach, California. This advanced facility will enable the organization to better serve the residents of Compton and Long Beach while reaching an even greater number of individuals in underserved areas throughout Los Angeles County. To learn more about Angels for Sight programs and public clinic services visit angelsforsight.vision

About Marshall B. Ketchum University (MBKU) is a private, non-profit health sciences institution in Fullerton, California, dedicated to preparing future healthcare leaders through rigorous, hands-on training in optometry, pharmacy, and physician assistant studies. Founded in 1904, MBKU is home to the Southern California College of Optometry the School of Physician Assistant Studies and the College of Pharmacy. With a nationally recognized faculty and a commitment to clinical excellence, MBKU also serves the community through its Ketchum Health clinics, providing comprehensive vision and primary care services. Learn more at ketchum.edu.

