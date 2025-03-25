Decisions Adopted by eQ Plc's Annual General Meeting

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

25 March 2025, at 7.30 p.m.

eQ Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held on Tuesday 25 March 2025 as a hybrid meeting in accordance with chapter 5, section 16, subsection 2 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act (“AGM”), decided upon the following:

Confirmation of the financial statements

eQ Plc’s AGM confirmed the financial statement of the company, which included the group financial statements, the report by the Board of Directors and the auditor’s report for the financial year 2024.

Decision in respect of the result shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend

The AGM confirmed the proposal by the Board of Directors that a dividend of 0.66 euros per share be paid out. The dividend will be paid out in two separate installments. The first installment, EUR 0.33 per share shall be paid to those shareholders who are registered as shareholders in eQ Plc's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend payment on 27 March 2025. The first installment of the dividend shall be paid on 3 April 2025. The second installment, EUR 0.33 per share shall be paid in October 2025 to those shareholders who are registered as shareholders in eQ Plc's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the divided payment. The Board shall decide the record date and the payment date of the second installment of the divided in its meeting in September 2025. It is contemplated that the record date of the second installment will be 7 October 2025 and that the payment date will be 14 October 2025.

Discharge from liability to the Board of Directors and the CEOs

The AGM decided to grant discharge from liability to the Board of Directors and the CEOs for the financial year 1 January – 31 December 2024.

Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies

The Annual General Meeting decided to adopt the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies.

The remuneration of the members of the Board, the number of Board members and appointment of Board members

The AGM decided that the members of the Board would receive remuneration as follows: the Chair of the Board will receive 5,000 euros, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors will receive 4,000 euros and the Board members will receive 3,000 euros per month. In addition, a compensation of 750 euros per meeting will be paid for all the Board members for each attended Board meeting and travel and lodging costs will be compensated in accordance with the company’s expense policy.

According to the decision of the AGM, the Board consists of six members. Päivi Arminen, Nicolas Berner, Georg Ehrnrooth, Janne Larma and Tomas von Rettig were re-elected as members to the Board of Directors and Caroline Bertlin was elected as a new member to the Board. The term of office of the Board members ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. The Board appointed Georg Ehrnrooth as Chair of the Board in its meeting held immediately after the AGM.

Auditor and sustainability auditor and their remuneration

The AGM decided to elect Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as auditor and as sustainability auditor of the company. The auditor and sustainability auditor with main responsibility, named by KPMG Oy Ab is Tuomas Ilveskoski, APA, Authorized Sustainability Auditor. It was decided to compensate the auditor and the sustainability auditor according to their invoices approved by eQ Plc.

Establishment of a Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The AGM decided to establish a Shareholders’ Nomination Board whose task is to prepare proposals concerning the number of members of the Board of Directors and the Board’s composition and remuneration to the General Meeting. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board comprises of four members and four largest shareholders of the Company may each appoint a member.

The AGM decided to adopt the Charter for the Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares

The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue or share issues and/or the issuance of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act, comprising a maximum total of 3,500,000 new shares. The amount of the authorisation corresponds to approximately 8.45 per cent of all shares in the Company at the date of the notice of the AGM.

The authorisation is to be used in order to finance or carry out potential acquisitions or other business transactions, to strengthen the balance sheet and the financial position of the Company, to fulfill Company’s incentive schemes or to any other purposes decided by the Board. 50 per cent of the shares or special rights entitling to shares issued on the basis of the authorisation may be used to implement incentive schemes or otherwise for remuneration. Based on the authorisation, the Board decides on all other matters related to the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act, including the recipients of the shares or the special rights entitling to shares and the amount of the consideration to be paid. Therefore, based on the authorisation, shares or special rights entitling to shares may also be issued directed i.e. in deviation of the shareholders pre-emptive rights as described in the Companies Act. A share issue may also be executed without payment in accordance with the preconditions set out in the Companies Act.

The authorisation cancels all previous authorisations to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares and is effective until the next Annual General Meeting, however no more than 18 months.





