Pixalate’s February 2025 APAC Top 100 Google Play Store and Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘TeraBox’ No. 1 on Google Play Store in India, ‘imo’ Leads in Singapore on Apple App Store

London, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the February 2025 Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key APAC ad economies of China, Japan, Singapore, and India.
In addition to China, Japan, Singapore, and India, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Germany.
Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in February 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.
Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs (February 2025)
Singapore - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|336435697
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|imo.im
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|548607187
|Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy
|Carousell Pte. Ltd.
Singapore - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.imo.android.imoim
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|imo.im
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|com.imo.android.imoimhd
|imo HD - Video Calls and Chats
|imo.im
Japan - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|579581125
|SmartNews: News That Matters
|SmartNews, Inc.
|1502193377
|トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに！お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリ
|GeoTechnologies, Inc.
|1624606445
|クラシルリワード-移動・チラシ・レシートでポイントがたまる
|dely, Inc.
Japan - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|jp.gocro.smartnews.android
|SmartNews: News That Matters
|SmartNews, Inc.
|jp.wifishare.townwifi
|TownWiFi byGMO
|GMOタウンWiFi
|jp.pxv.android
|pixiv
|pixiv Inc.
China - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.stealthgame.master
|Stealth Master: Assassin Ninja
|SayGames Ltd
|com.fengiiley.frlegends
|FR Legends
|TWIN TURBO GAMES
|com.dlitegames.potatorush
|Potato Rush
|Dlite Games
India - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|913492792
|OLX: Buy & Sell near you
|Sobek Auto India Private Limited
|336435697
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|imo.im
|1509453185
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|FLEXTECH INC.
India - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|com.truecaller
|Truecaller: Caller ID Blocker
|Truecaller
|com.callapp.contacts
|CallApp: Caller ID & Block
|CallApp Caller ID, Call Recorder & Spam Blocker
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.