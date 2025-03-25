Eric Peter Weschke of AdvancedFolio Capital Management Rings NYSE Closing Bell

SETAUKET, N.Y., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eric Peter Weschke, president and CEO of AdvancedFolio Capital Management, joined an elite group of financial leaders by ringing the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Closing Bell. The event, broadcast live on CNBC, marked a significant achievement for Weschke, a 29-year veteran of the financial services industry and a prominent New York financial educator.





Image by AdvancedFolio Capital Management

For Weschke, this milestone represents a full-circle moment, as his journey in finance began decades ago, inspired by his mother, a pioneer who worked on the NYSE floor in the late 1960s. "Being on the NYSE trading floor and ringing the closing bell was truly surreal," Weschke says. "As a child, I remember visiting the exchange with my mother, who was among the first women to work there. To now be here, participating in a historic tradition, is an incredible honor both personally and professionally."

Eric Peter Weschke Celebrates Financial Leadership at NYSE

The NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony is a symbolic tradition that marks the end of the trading day, often reserved for industry leaders, top executives, and companies making significant contributions to the financial world. Weschke's participation reflects his longstanding influence in financial education, asset management, and wealth preservation strategies.

The invitation to ring the closing bell places Weschke among distinguished financial figures who have shaped the industry. This honor acknowledges his contributions to advancing investor education and developing innovative wealth management approaches throughout his career. The ceremony, witnessed by traders, executives, and millions of viewers, showcases AdvancedFolio's growing influence in the financial services sector.

"This isn't just a personal achievement; it's a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the strength of the brand we've built at AdvancedFolio Capital Management," Weschke says.

AdvancedFolio Capital Management Showcases Success on National Stage

Founded by Eric Peter Weschke, AdvancedFolio Capital Management has established itself as a premier financial firm, offering personalized investment strategies and financial planning solutions. The firm prioritizes a client-first approach, crafting customized solutions while balancing asset protection with effective risk management.

"At AdvancedFolio, our mission is simple: to provide our clients with strategic, tax-efficient investment plans that ensure long-term financial security," Weschke says. "We're not just managing wealth—we're building financial confidence."

This commitment extends to education, with hundreds of free seminars and workshops offered to boost financial literacy among clients and the broader community. The firm's expertise has earned national recognition, from appearances on CNBC to features in financial publications and high-profile industry events.

"The success of AdvancedFolio Capital Management isn't just about numbers; it's about helping people build sustainable financial futures," Weschke says. "The recognition we've received, from Nasdaq's National Board in Times Square in 2021 to the NYSE Closing Bell in 2025, reflects our dedication to excellence."

Reflecting on the NYSE Immersion Moment

"The excitement inside the exchange was electric," he says. "The anticipation of ringing the bell, knowing it was being broadcast nationwide, was an unforgettable experience. It's moments like these that remind me why I chose this career: to be part of something bigger than myself and contribute to the financial well-being of others."

During his visit, Weschke engaged in discussions with NYSE executives, traders, and financial analysts, gaining valuable insights into the current state of the markets and future trends.

"It was fascinating to hear firsthand perspectives from professionals who operate at the heart of the financial world," Weschke says. "From market analysts to on-air CNBC personalities, the exchange is a hub of financial expertise."

Beyond the ceremony, Weschke took a behind-the-scenes tour of the NYSE, where he gained a new appreciation for the technology and operations driving global financial markets.

"Seeing the trading floor up close, rather than just on TV, gave me a whole new perspective," Weschke says. "The floor is smaller than it appears on screen, but the energy, the technology, and the precision with which everything runs is remarkable."

A Career of Achievement

Throughout his career, Eric Peter Weschke has been recognized for his expertise in institutional investment theory, risk management, and tax-efficient retirement income strategies. As a nationally published financial expert and speaker, he has guided countless individuals, families, and businesses toward achieving their financial goals.

Among his professional accomplishments:

Former National Speaker on financial strategies for corporations across the U.S.

Chief Technical Analyst for the Swing-Trader Market Newsletter.

Senior Executive Syndicate Underwriting Team Member for a $20M Initial Public Bond Offering.

Senior VP and Northeast Regional Planner for First National Bank of Arizona.

Advisor of the Year (2003) for outstanding financial planning performance.

#1 Nationally Ranked Representative for Northwestern Mutual (1993) based on volume.

Weschke is also a licensed investment advisor and 1031 Exchange Specialist, ensuring that his clients receive comprehensive, well-informed financial guidance.

"Success in finance isn't just about numbers; it's about trust, relationships, and delivering long-term results," Weschke says. "At AdvancedFolio Capital Management, we're committed to making a real impact in people's lives."

Eric Peter Weschke's Message to Clients and the Industry

As Weschke reflects on his participation in the NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony, he hopes the event sends a powerful message to his clients and professional network.

"This moment reinforces our firm's relevance and credibility in today's financial world," Weschke says. "It's proof that AdvancedFolio Capital Management is being recognized at the highest levels for the work we do. Our exposure through CNBC, the NYSE, and Nasdaq has only strengthened our brand and mission."

With the future in focus, Weschke remains committed to expanding AdvancedFolio Capital Management, enhancing client services, and continuing to shape the financial landscape through education, innovation, and trust.

"This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it's just the beginning," Weschke says. "We're building something that will last, something that will help generations achieve financial stability and success."

About AdvancedFolio Capital Management

AdvancedFolio Capital Management is a Setauket-based financial advisory firm committed to delivering personalized investment strategies and proactive wealth management solutions. By focusing on client education and disciplined financial planning, the firm helps individuals and families achieve their financial goals with confidence and clarity.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors are advised to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investment advisory services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC registered investment advisor. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. SEC registration is not an endorsement of the firm by the commission and does not mean that the advisor has attained a specific level of skill or ability. See full disclosures on FusionCM.com/compliance. Insurance and annuity products are not sold through Fusion Capital Management. Fusion does not endorse any annuity or insurance product, nor does it guarantee any insurance or annuity performance. Annuity and life insurance guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. If you withdraw money from or surrender your contract within a certain time after investing, the insurance company may assess a surrender charge. Withdrawals may be subject to tax penalties and income taxes. Persons selling annuities and other insurance products receive compensation for these transactions. These commissions are separate and distinct from Fusion's investment advisory fees.

Media Contact:

Eric Peter Weschke

AdvancedFolio Capital Management

Phone: 631-675-1885

Email: eric@advancedfolio.com

Website: https://www.advancedfolio.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/687a81d7-e1d7-4935-99ab-6e5f9f487014