The world's first choice for BTC cloud mining investment in 2025, teach you how to make a profit while lying at home.

New York, United States, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- About SAVVY MINING

Founded in 2017, SAVVY MINING is a world-class cloud mining service company headquartered in the UK. We are committed to building a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure to provide stable, intelligent cloud computing and one-click cloud mining services to users around the world.

After years of vigorous development, SAVVY MINING's business has expanded to many countries such as the United States, Italy, Iceland, Norway, and Europe, operating hundreds of mining farms in these countries. Our members come from more than 170 countries and regions, with a global user base of more than 8 million. We are committed to providing perfect services to global users with cutting-edge technology. With a strong team of experts to provide technical support, and our commitment to utilizing new energy and promoting environmental responsibility, SAVVY MINING is at the forefront of sustainable and efficient cloud mining.

We promise that every user will benefit from their mining contracts.

How to start cloud mining with SAVVY MINING?

1. Register a SAVVY MINING account now and get a $15 bonus immediately after success.

2. Get free mining qualification and earn $0.6 by signing in daily.

Advantages of SAVVY MINING:

1. Latest hardware: We use the latest ASIC miners, GPU equipment, and have rich experience and competitive mining technology in cloud mining operations.

2. Fund security: Most funds are safely stored in offline cold wallets. Strong security measures such as McAfee® SECURE protection and Cloudflare® SECURE protection.

3. Automatic income: Once you place an order, our system will automatically start working and process payments every 24 hours.

4. Expert team: Our mining team consists of blockchain industry professionals and IT engineers, ensuring that our team has the necessary knowledge and skills to meet your needs

5. Simple mining: No hardware is required, we provide computing power, and the platform is responsible for the mining process. All you need to do is buy a package, relax, and wait for a huge profit!

6. Environmentally friendly mining: Our mining machines and cooling systems are not only powered by the best monocrystalline solar panels, but also utilize large-scale wind energy, which is both environmentally friendly and profitable.

Contract options (new upgraded new energy power cloud mining computing power contract)

Customize contracts to meet your investment needs and budget For example:

SAVVY MINING Affiliate Program:

We also offer a generous affiliate reward program that allows you to earn commissions through referrals. Commissions are divided into two levels:

1. Level 1: When users you invite through your referral link invest, you will receive 3% of their investment as commission, ensuring that you receive a stable income.

2. Level 2: If your referral invites others to invest, you will receive 1.5% of their investment. This means that you can not only earn income from your direct referrals, but also get additional rewards from their referrals.

For example: After the first-level user successfully purchases a $1,000 contract package, you will receive a $30 bonus. After the second-level user purchases a $1,000 contract package, you will receive a $15 bonus. This is a permanent reward.

SAVVY MINING VIP Club:

Investors who have accumulated a certain amount of investment in the platform will be automatically upgraded to VIP. VIP members can enjoy interest appreciation and cash rewards. Interest appreciation is the additional interest you get from the project you invested in.

For example:

You are currently a VIPO and your investment amount is less than $5,000;

The project interest rate is 1% and the interest is 1%;

After the cumulative investment amount exceeds $5,000, it will be automatically upgraded to VIP1, and the VIP1 interest rate will be increased to 0.01%; therefore, your income becomes (1% + 0.01% = 1.01%), and the dividends you receive are also higher than those of ordinary members.

Summary:

If you are looking for ways to increase passive income, cloud mining is a great way. If used properly, these opportunities can help you increase your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with SAVVY Mining, you can maximize your passive income potential more easily than ever before.

If you want to learn more about SAVVY Mining, visit its official website: https://savvymining.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.