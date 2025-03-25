Endeavour Mining plc
25 March 2025
Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants).
Award over 20,000 shares subject to a performance period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025.
Award over 15,000 shares subject to a performance period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026.
|c)
|Currency
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|35,000
|Aggregated information
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
