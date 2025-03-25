Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC Endeavour Mining PLC

Endeavour Mining plc
25 March 2025

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc


b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants).

Award over 20,000 shares subject to a performance period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025.

Award over 15,000 shares subject to a performance period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026.
c)Currency 
d)





Price and volume


PriceVolume
N/A35,000


Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

  • 35,000 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Attachment


Attachments

PDMR Notification - GY share awards March 2025 (003)