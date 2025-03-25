Endeavour Mining plc

25 March 2025

Notification of transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Guy Young

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status PDMR

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc







b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants).



Award over 20,000 shares subject to a performance period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025.



Award over 15,000 shares subject to a performance period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026.

c) Currency

d)











Price and volume





Price Volume

N/A 35,000







Aggregated information Aggregated Volume

Price

35,000 Ordinary Shares

Nil

e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2025